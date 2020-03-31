Dad Charged With Murder After Mom & Baby Found Stabbed To Death

A young mother and her infant son had their lives cut tragically short last week, after the pair were found stabbed to death inside their Ewa Beach, Oahu home. Hawaiian authorities didn't have to look far for a suspect, though -- they have since arrested 21-year-old Kendall Rashad Ramsey, the mother's boyfriend and the father of her 6-month-old son.
According to reports, the bodies of 23-year-old Kayla Holder and her son Kainoa Ramsey were found by a friend March 27.
Both had been stabbed to death inside Holder's Ewa Beach apartment, and were discovered by a friend in the morning. After the friend called 911, police arrived to what's been described as a horrific scene, and pronounced both mother and son dead.
Hours later, Ramsey was arrested after his car collided with another vehicle, People reports.
He is being held on $2 million bond and is charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of murder in the second-degree, and one count of attempted murder in the second-degree (in relation to the car crash).
Meanwhile, Holder's family is left heartbroken over the sudden loss of their daughter and grandchild.
Holder's mother, who spoke with Hawaii News Now, remembered both of them fondly.
As for what went wrong, Chamberlain says she's at a loss.
She last spoke with her daughter recently during a FaceTime conversation, and couldn't remember anything out of the ordinary.
"We were talking,” the grandmother recalled. “'What did you have for dinner?' You know, ‘How are you doing? Everything okay? What are your plans?’ And there was no indication."Even though their relationship remained long-distance (Chamberlain lives in New York, where Holder is from), the mother and daughter maintained a close connection.
Life came to a screeching halt, however, when she received a "frantic" call from Ramsey's father.
“He starts screaming that Kendall called him and said that he killed Kayla and the baby and he was going to kill himself," Chamberlain told Hawaii News Now.
For now, Ramsey remains behind bars as Holder's family grapples with the sudden magnitude of what they've lost.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover funeral costs, and has already raised more than $19,000. “Their lights were dimmed way too soon, but their afterglow shines bright,” the page read.
Although her mother says that they plan to hold memorial services in New York at some point, the coronavirus pandemic complicates matters.
As the grieving mother told Hawaii News Now, she's choosing to focus on the positives rather than the negatives -- like the fact her daughter did find happiness during her short time on Earth.
“Her short time on earth, she found true love and that was with her child," she shared. "And she died with that true love.”
