Hair Stylist DIYs an 'Umbrella Shield' To Protect Herself from the Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has led most of us to make some hard changes to our everyday lives -- starting with the way many of us work. But apparently, that isn't the case for one Dutch hairstylist who's going viral for how she is combating social distancing. The anonymous woman, who lives in The Netherlands, still went into her salon as cases rose and and many countries went into lockdown. And instead of waiting things out, she continued cutting hair to keep her clients happy. She just did it with an added layer of protection ... one that has many people raising an eyebrow (or two).
-
The hairdresser's "technique" was captured in a video shared to Facebook on March 18 by the Dutch salon Bella Rosa.
In the clip that has since gone viral, the hair dresser is seen cutting hair while wearing an umbrella, through which she cut holes for her arms and eyes.
Her client sits smiling, as the stylist attempts to give her a new 'do through her makeshift "shield," which presumably is meant to prevent her from contracting the virus.
-
In another video clip shared by the salon, the same stylist is seen threading a woman's eyebrows while the camera operator chuckles.
In the comments, dozens of Facebook users found the video hilarious. Many were speechless, leaving laughing emojis or tagging their friends.
However, it appears that the comments on both videos have since been turned off, as users began debating the clip and how potentially unsafe it was.
-
-
If your first response to these videos was "ARE YOU KIDDING ME??" you're certainly not alone.
Unlike parts of the US, the Dutch government was slower to implement the closure of non-essential businesses, which is presumably why the hair salon remained open.
And while it's not clear whether it was made for the sake of humor or not, the fact is, it clearly illustrates what not to do when social distancing. To be fair, social media memes are certainly getting us through these difficult times right now, but this one does appear to cross more than a few lines.
-
According to leading experts in infectious disease, staying at home is more imperative for continuing to help slow the spread.
“If [people] are able to stay at home and avoid contact with others, to some degree at least, we would be cutting down the opportunities for this virus to transmit itself,” said Stephen Morse, a Professor of Epidemiology at Columbia University Medical Center in a new video. “That would prevent a lot of the cases that would otherwise occur.”
“We can’t eliminate the risk [of coronavirus infection] completely … but we can take precautions to reduce that risk by using social distancing,” he continued. “I know that sounds terribly anti-social, but it’s for our own good and we should all be doing that.”
-
-
A huge part of this, experts agree, has to do with maintaining the "six feet apart" rule, even as businesses reopen.If you're wondering where the whole six feet thing comes from, Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University, told CNN that it's actually been around for some time, thanks to past studies of respiratory physiology.
"Without a cough or a sneeze, if we exhale, the distance 3 to 6 feet from each other is called the breathing zone. And it's in that kind of volume of air that what I exhale begins to mix with the air that's already in the room," Schaffner told the outlet. "So if you're standing within 3 to 6 feet of me, you may well inhale some of what I exhale. And of course if I have the virus, what I'm exhaling microscopically contains the virus."
-
Long story short: This one gets a no from me, dawg.
That hair dresser is definitely not standing six feet away -- and that DIY umbrella shield isn't exactly a hazmat suit.
So yeah, it's safe to say that you should not be trying this one at home, folks. (Sorry.)
Share this Story