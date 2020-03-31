Hair Stylist DIYs an 'Umbrella Shield' To Protect Herself from the Coronavirus

The hairdresser's "technique" was captured in a video shared to Facebook on March 18 by the Dutch salon Bella Rosa.

In the clip that has since gone viral, the hair dresser is seen cutting hair while wearing an umbrella, through which she cut holes for her arms and eyes.

Her client sits smiling, as the stylist attempts to give her a new 'do through her makeshift "shield," which presumably is meant to prevent her from contracting the virus.