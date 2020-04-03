NYC Moms Organize Surprise 'Car Parade' Party After 8-Year-Old's Birthday Gets Canceled

Adrian wasn't the only one who was bummed about his birthday being canceled, though.

So were his friends -- and even their parents.

"I kept thinking what an awful time to be celebrating -- or rather not celebrating -- your eighth birthday," says Kate Bode Barvels, whose 7-year-old son is friends with Adrian.

She tells CafeMom that she kept wracking her brain for ideas that would comply with social distancing rules, while also making Adrian's birthday feel special.

"I considered ordering a cake or something like that, but just kept thinking it was the human connection that is missed the most right now," the mom of three continues.

In the end, she couldn't have been more right.