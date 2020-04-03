NYC Moms Organize Surprise 'Car Parade' Party After 8-Year-Old's Birthday Gets Canceled

Kate Barvels
When Adrian Fioravanti's birthday party was canceled because of going into isolation last month, the second-grader from Queens, New York, was bummed (to say the least). But little did he know his friends would soon surprise him with an epic "party" outside his window, and give him an eighth birthday he would never forget.
His mom, Sarah Fioravanti, tells CafeMom that her son was upset by the news, but ultimately understood the reason behind it.
"I don't go into great detail ... but he knows that there is a virus that is very contagious," Sarah says, "and he knows that everything has to close to keep everyone safe and for them to be able to clean the buildings."
The 8-year-old was looking forward to a party with friends at an indoor amusement park in nearby Long Island, New York. Instead, he made peace with the fact that he would be celebrating inside without his friends and that his party was postponed indefinitely, until things are safer.
Adrian wasn't the only one who was bummed about his birthday being canceled, though.
So were his friends -- and even their parents.
"I kept thinking what an awful time to be celebrating -- or rather not celebrating -- your eighth birthday," says Kate Bode Barvels, whose 7-year-old son is friends with Adrian.
She tells CafeMom that she kept wracking her brain for ideas that would comply with social distancing rules, while also making Adrian's birthday feel special.
"I considered ordering a cake or something like that, but just kept thinking it was the human connection that is missed the most right now," the mom of three continues.
In the end, she couldn't have been more right.
Barvels eventually decided to make colorful signs with her kids and drive over to Adrian's home to wish him a happy birthday -- from the car.
In addition to Barvels and her own three kids, four other families also joined in on the fun.
As they made their way to Adrian's house, the families followed one another in an impromptu "car parade" and happily honked their horns.
Once the "car parade" neared Adrian's block, his mom got a call that brightened his day in the best possible way.
To say the party was a hit would be an understatement.
