Dad in Self-Quarantine Asks for Help Mourning After Wife Allegedly Murders Their 3 Kids

The stories from families and parents around the world are not getting any easier these days, especially for those who are alone because of social distancing or other devastating reasons. But during these uncertain times, one dad in Dublin, Ireland, is also dealing with the loss of his three children who were found dead in his home earlier this year. He's also in self-isolation for the coronavirus. The story gets harder to handle as his wife, the mother of the three children, has been charged with the kids' murders.
Struggling and alone, Andrew McGinley is appealing to the public for some human contact and support during this intense time. He's reaching out via social media and people are paying attention. It's at times like these that we are often shown the strength of the human spirit and inspired to do things for ourselves -- and for others -- that we didn't even know we were capable of accomplishing.
The mourning dad created a YouTube channel to honor his kids.
The father of three started a YouTube channel called Conor's Clips which honors the memory of Conor, 9; his brother Darragh, 7; and their sister Carla, 3.
Below the channel's introductory video, the dad Andrew, writes: "Conor, Darragh and Carla McGinley died tragically on January 24th 2020. This channel is a compilation of clips to celebrate their lives. Christmas 2019 was when Conor announced that he wanted to set up a YouTube channel and I promised to help him to do that. I hope this channel has kept my promise."
So far, there are 43 videos uploaded featuring the kids.
Andrew started the YouTube channel on February 28, 2020, and there are over 3,000 subscribers so far. The clips range from a few seconds of the kids singing to a couple minutes of the sweet kids playing a game of charades. The longest video is a full-on Lego movie lasting 37 minutes.
His wife has since been charged with the murders of the children.
According to the Daily Mail, the dad came home to find the bodies of Conor, Darragh, and Carla at their home in Newcastle, County Dublin on January 24.
Their mom, Deirdre Morley, worked as a nurse at a hospital in Dublin and was on a leave from her job. A taxi driver allegedly found her near her house shortly before the children’s bodies were discovered, having collapsed nearby. She was taken to a hospital for medical treatment before she was charged with three counts of murder. She appeared before Dublin District Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice on January 29, and is awaiting trial.
As the dad struggles to come to terms with everything, he's recently posted about his situation on Twitter.
In a statement released through the Irish police, the dad said:
"There are no words. There is only devastation, grief and anguish. Every breath is a struggle. Conor, Darragh, and Carla are adored. They all had beautiful, bright futures ahead of them with family, friends and a community who love them.
To all parents, cuddle your children whenever you get a chance. Tell them how much you love them as often as you can, spend every spare minute with them reading, playing and enjoying their wonderfulness. The future has now become our enemy but we will battle it every day to keep the memory of Conor, Darragh, and Carla alive.”
Andrew has almost 7,000 Twitter followers on the account Conor's Clips, and wrote honestly, revealing that he'd like to connect with people on the platform.
He wrote: "I’m looking for a favour. I’m struggling with isolation like you all but really missing the company. I was also enjoying most of the letters that I received so I have a request. Can you write to me?"
Many people responded to show their support by sending letters, messages, and postcards.
Within just a few days, the love started to pour in to the dad's mailbox and online accounts. The tweets are from people of all backgrounds, from all corners of the world, and from humans of all ages. It looks like Andrew is taking the time to respond to each person as well. It's beautiful to see.
"Andrew, I just want you to know that I’m praying for you," one person said. "I can’t imagine what you are going through. I lost my 21-year-old daughter Julia in 2017 after her struggle with mental illness, so I know the loss of a child is the most horrific pain of all. Please keep sharing."
"Andrew, all my thoughts and prayers are with you," wrote another follower. "I can’t begin to imagine how you feel. I’ll pop a letter in the post for you tomorrow and if you ever need to talk please just message. You and your family will never be forgotten x."
"You're a far stronger man than I could ever be," said a commenter. "If you ever need a random stranger to just vent down the phone to, let me know. Day or night just drop a mail and I'll call."
The dad also shared his favorite pictures of his children.
As Andrew shared pictures of his children: Conor, Darragh, and Carla, the condolences continued to pour in...
"Such beautiful children...," one follower tweeted.
"How beautiful they all were. Such heartbreak," said another.
"Without question, they are the most beautiful and happy children. You are all kept in my own little boys prayers every night. Thank you so much for sharing them with us," a parent wrote.
Followers are beginning to send more than letters.
Andrew is sharing what his followers have been sending in the mail. Besides receiving over 1,000 cards and letters, he's receiving gifts. It's heartwarming to see.
He's received a loaf of banana bread, candy, books, and beer.
This is a testament to the human spirit.
Just by connecting with others on social media, even in the face of tragedy, this dad has shown how spirits can be lifted. By keeping a promise to his children, he's honoring them and hopefully healing himself.
