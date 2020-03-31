Dad in Self-Quarantine Asks for Help Mourning After Wife Allegedly Murders Their 3 Kids



Twitter

The stories from families and parents around the world are not getting any easier these days, especially for those who are alone because of social distancing or other devastating reasons. But during these uncertain times, one dad in Dublin, Ireland, is also dealing with the loss of his three children who were found dead in his home earlier this year. He's also in self-isolation for the coronavirus. The story gets harder to handle as his wife, the mother of the three children, has been charged with the kids' murders.

Struggling and alone, Andrew McGinley is appealing to the public for some human contact and support during this intense time. He's reaching out via social media and people are paying attention. It's at times like these that we are often shown the strength of the human spirit and inspired to do things for ourselves -- and for others -- that we didn't even know we were capable of accomplishing.