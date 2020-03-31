Niece Throws Epic 100th Birthday Worthy of Her 'Feisty' Great Aunt -- Social Distance-Style

On Friday, exactly 100 years from the day Ramona was born, on March 26, 1920, Leehane and several of Ramona's friends surprised her with a "party."

A social distance-friendly party, that is.

"Aunt Ramona knew I was bringing lunch for her and her neighbor, Maggie," Leehane explains. "But she didn't know her other neighbor, Mary, was coming with a cake and balloons."



She also didn't know her front window and porch would be decorated with flowers and hearts made out of tissue paper, which Leehane had set up earlier that morning, before Aunt Ramona woke up.

Leehane, who lives in San Jose, California, less than a mile from Aunt Ramona, says she had to raid her crafts bin at home to make the decorations, since nonessential stores are closed and she's abiding by the state's shelter-in-place order.

She even made a little something to decorate Aunt Ramona's front window, which happens to be her favorite spot to sit.

"She sits in a chair looking out that window for a large part of the day," says Leehane. "So that will be special for her for many days to come."

(And don't worry -- she notes that she was sure to use hand sanitizer regularly, before and after decorating and throughout the party.)