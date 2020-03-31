Niece Throws Epic 100th Birthday Worthy of Her 'Feisty' Great Aunt -- Social Distance-Style

Kathryn Leehane
Kathryn Leehane had a pretty big party planned for her Aunt Ramona's 100th birthday this year. After all, it's not every day that you get to celebrate a century of a life well-lived. But as social distancing brought the world to a halt this month, Aunt Ramona's soiree -- which was supposed to take place on March 22 (technically four days shy of her actual birthday) -- looked like it would have to be canceled. That is, until Leehane started improvising, and wound up pulling off an unforgettable 100th birthday bash for Aunt Ramona right in her driveway.
-
Leehane tells CafeMom that Aunt Ramona's original birthday party was due to have more than 100 guests from all over the country.
(If that doesn't give you a sense of just how many people love this woman, I don't know what will.)
"I had rented a local brewery and hired a taco caterer," Leehane recalls, adding that along with her sister and cousins, they had worked on so many little party details in the last few months.
Things like a fun cupcake bar, a special playlist (which included every song with the name Ramona in it), a photo slideshow of Aunt Ramona through the years, and even temporary tattoos and magnets with Aunt Ramona's face on them!
-
But as stories of people getting sick grew more serious by the day, it soon became clear the party couldn't go on. At least, not as they had planned it.
-
-
On Friday, exactly 100 years from the day Ramona was born, on March 26, 1920, Leehane and several of Ramona's friends surprised her with a "party."
-
As for the "party," it was small -- just Leehane, Aunt Ramona, and a few of her close neighbors.
-
-
By the looks of things, it appears as though Aunt Ramona sure did enjoy herself.
-
That might explain why some of Aunt Ramona's birthday cards are just a wee bit ... unconventional.
-
-
And her love of staying connected to what's going on in the world -- and speaking her mind about it -- is also what makes her rather unforgettable.
-
All the little touches Leehane put into Ramona's special day did not go unnoticed.
-
-
But ever since the shelter-in-place order, their visits now consist of Leehane dropping off groceries, shortening her visits, and keeping a distance.
-
For those who may be struggling with missing their own relatives -- especially the elderly -- she says hang in there.
There are still so many things that can be done to stay connected, says Leehane -- who in addition to being the Best Niece ever is a writer, victims advocate, and mom of two teenagers.
"Get creative," she says. "Call people -- over phone and video. Sing a song to your neighbor. Leave food/groceries on your elderly neighbor/relative's porch. Decorate the sidewalk with chalk drawings (my kids and I decorated my mom's porch for her birthday earlier this week)."
"I read an article about a neighborhood that had a dance party -- one neighbor played music and everyone else danced in front of their own houses," she adds. "Sounds like good exercise and a lot of fun."
It sure does.
In Leehane's neighborhood, she says a movie club was recently started.
"Each week, we pick a movie from everyone to watch on Netflix, and then every Thursday we have a video conference to chat about the movie and catch up," she shares.
-
-
As for Aunt Ramona, all of those original birthday plans aren't totally going out the window.
-
