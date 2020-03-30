4-Year-Old Girl Who Went Missing With Her Dog Is Found Alive 2 Days Later in the Woods



WSFA/Facebook; Amanda Sides/Facebook

Every parent’s nightmare is something happening to their child, and for one family, that fear became a reality. Evelyn Sides, who goes by the nickname Vadie, was walking her dog Lucy, along with a 70-year-old caretaker, around 2:30 in the afternoon Wednesday when she went missing in the woods near Loachapoka, Alabama.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office representative Andrew Peacock, told Al.com that Evelyn “essentially just disappeared” and said the 4-year-old girl was at a location that she was familiar with but was not near her home. Shortly after her disappearance, hundreds of law enforcement officers from different agencies were looking for any signs or clues for her whereabouts. "By the time everyone arrived, we were fighting darkness,’’ Peacock said.