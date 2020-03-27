Pregnant Mom With COVID-19 Shares Video Pleading People To Just Stay Home

Karen Mannering is 39 years old and 26 weeks pregnant with her fourth child.

In a video shot from her hospital room in the UK, the mother is seen lying in a bed, weakened from the virus, and breathing with help from an oxygen tube.

"I've just been told that I have COVID-19," she shares, adding that she's already been sick for two weeks.

"I've been in hospital now since Saturday, and today is Wednesday," she continues. I have pneumonia in both lungs, and I'm fighting for me and my baby."