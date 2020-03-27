Pregnant Mom With COVID-19 Shares Video Pleading People To Just Stay Home

As the coronavirus continues to infect more people worldwide, its threat is starting to become more personal to a lot of us. Especially now that many victims' stories are being shared on social media -- either by themselves, or through loved ones sharing their stories after they've passed. This week, a heartbreaking video plea from a pregnant mother in England with COVID-19 is touching millions, as she passionately urges us all to "stop going out," no matter what.
Karen Mannering is 39 years old and 26 weeks pregnant with her fourth child.
In a video shot from her hospital room in the UK, the mother is seen lying in a bed, weakened from the virus, and breathing with help from an oxygen tube.
"I've just been told that I have COVID-19," she shares, adding that she's already been sick for two weeks.
"I've been in hospital now since Saturday, and today is Wednesday," she continues. I have pneumonia in both lungs, and I'm fighting for me and my baby."
Fighting back tears, Mannering shares the one message she wants others to take away after hearing her story.
"It's not worth going out," she says. "And you'd think you wouldn't. You can get another time."
Now, instead of self-isolating with her family and preparing for the happy birth of her fourth child, Mannering is forced to recuperate in a hospital away from her three children and husband.
The pain of this is evident on her face, and in her every word.
"I don't know where I've got it from," she explains, "But I'm very ill."
"And I'm telling you now," says Mannering, "if you're going to meet your friends for a stupid beer, or a walk 'cause the weather's nice, you're going to take this home and you're going to kill someone ... [maybe] one of your family members."
"Just stop going out," she continues. "Listen to [UK Prime Minister] Boris [Johnson]. "And just don't go out. It's not worth it."
Mannering is one of more than 14,500 UK residents who've become sickened by the virus since the outbreak first began.
Others include Prime Minster Boris Johnson and even Prince Charles.
Here in the US, the confirmed number of cases has skyrocketed to more than 100,000, with more than 1,500 deaths.
Yet despite the bleak statistics, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading expert on infectious diseases, remains "cautiously optimistic."
“You know, I stay optimistic, but not unrealistically optimistic," he told CNN's Chris Cuomo on Thursday. "I act optimistic, I give the appearance of optimism, but deep down I do everything I possibly can assuming that the worst will happen, and I gotta stop the worst from happening.”
That said, he feels confident that a vaccine is on its way -- and that if we can just make it through this season, we'll be better prepared for the next wave.
“We gotta get that vaccine tested, we gotta get it proven to be effective, and we gotta get it out," he continued. "So that when we come around next year, it is not like this again … We’ll be prepared.”
