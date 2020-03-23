Some Doctors Are Being Told To Use Diapers & Swim Goggles in Place of Protective Masks

iStock
As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise in the US (to date, it's soared to more than 96,000), news that many hospitals are running dangerously low on personal protective equipment, or PPE, grows more alarming by the day. In response, many hospital systems have had to improvise to protect themselves. Earlier this week, nurses at one New York hospital were seen wearing trash bags over their scrubs for an added layer of protection. Health care workers in Tennessee were just told to use diapers and swim goggles over their faces in place of PPE, due to the shortage, according to News Channel 9.
If that just led you to raise your eyebrows in disbelief, you're certainly not alone.
And yet, it's reportedly what Dr. Sonal Gupta relayed during a video conference to other health care professionals this week. Gupta is just one of the 2,000 doctors and nurses in the state who petitioned Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to issue an immediate stay-at-home order.
So far, the state has reported 1,142 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as four deaths, according to the state Health Department. But according to Gupta and her colleagues, they predict another 40,000 Tennesseeans may die if the state doesn't act quickly.
According to Gupta, the "goggles and diapers" suggestion was made during a weekly webinar on the virus issued by the state Health Department.
In it, doctors were advised to use commonly found items like bandannas, scarves, and yes, diapers in place of face masks. The swim goggles were suggested in place of eye shields, which doctors and nurses are typically provided with.
This story would sound like satire, if the nation hadn't been completely upended in the last two weeks.
These are uncertain times, to be sure. And sadly, the outbreak is highlighting the many gaps in America's already broken health care system.
“Our hospitals will be stressed in ways they’ve probably never experienced,” Eric Toner, an emergency physician and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told the Atlantic.
In New York, which remains the epicenter of the virus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has already approved several sites to be readied as temporary hospitals, because local medical centers are expected to be filled soon.
Hospitals are bursting at the seams, health care workers are working round-the-clock, and supplies are dwindling at a rapid rate.
In the process, so is morale.
"The frontline staff are going above and beyond in this crisis, and we continue surging supplies and personnel to this critical facility to keep pace with the crisis," read a statement from New York's Elmhurst Medical Center to CNN. "We are literally increasing the effective capacity of the hospital on a daily basis by sending more doctors, nurses, ventilators and PPE to meet demand."
Luckily, citizen-led efforts to aid medical staff have been mobilizing in the last week -- and they're making a difference.
A couple in upstate New York is reportedly using their 3D printing business to create medical supplies for nurses and doctors who so desperately need them.
And several websites -- including GetusPPE.org, DonatePPE.org, and Mask Match -- are offering ways for the public to either donate protective masks they may already have or contribute funds to help purchase more for health care workers.
On Friday, it was revealed that Tesla CEO Elon Musk was donating hundreds of ventilators to New York hospitals, and even Dyson was stepping up to the plate to help. The British vacuum company learned how to manufacture ventilators in just 10 days, and plans to donate more than 150,000 throughout UK, as well as 4,000 abroad, according to FastCompany.
Many grassroots crowdfunding campaigns have also been created to help provide free meals to nurses, doctors, and others on the front lines, who may not even have a moment to grab lunch themselves.
If all of this proves anything, it's this: Mr. Rogers was right when he reminded us to "look for the helpers" in times of crisis. Even when we are at our lowest moments, there will always be those who feel called to act.
Maybe this time, it will even be you.
