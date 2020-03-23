Some Doctors Are Being Told To Use Diapers & Swim Goggles in Place of Protective Masks

If that just led you to raise your eyebrows in disbelief, you're certainly not alone.

And yet, it's reportedly what Dr. Sonal Gupta relayed during a video conference to other health care professionals this week. Gupta is just one of the 2,000 doctors and nurses in the state who petitioned Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to issue an immediate stay-at-home order.

So far, the state has reported 1,142 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as four deaths, according to the state Health Department. But according to Gupta and her colleagues, they predict another 40,000 Tennesseeans may die if the state doesn't act quickly.