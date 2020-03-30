4-Year-Old Found Alone With Mom's Body Hours After She Died From COVID-19

-
Police found the body during a welfare check.
Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk confirmed to People magazine that when authorities arrived at the home, they found Wilkes' daughter, who has not been named, alone and alive. Her mother worked as a mammogram technician Piedmont Newnan Hospital in Newnan, Georgia.
-
It's not clear if Wilkes' daughter also has the virus.
Authorities believe it's possible that she was exposed to the virus in some capacity. Hawkes told People that for now the girl is in custody of her father.
-
-
An initial test reported that the mom had COVID-19 before she died.
Although her pending autopsy will confirm if Wilkes was sick with the virus. It's not clear how the mom contracted coronavirus, and she had no underlying conditions when she died.
-
The hospital where WIlkes worked released a statement and noted that staff are taking precautions in light of Wilkes' death.
In a statement given to the Newman Times-Herald, Piedmont Healthcare representative John Manasso explained that because they can't determine how Wilkes contracted COVID-19, they're treating it as "inconclusive." The statement read:
“However, because we were told that an initial COVID-19 test performed after her death was positive, and because we know people can expose others before they show evidence of the disease, as a cautionary measure, we have contacted the employees and patients who may have had contact with this employee in the days leading up to the colleague’s last day at work.”
“Piedmont is providing these individuals with detailed information for self-monitoring and will offer COVID-19 testing to those who request it,” Manasso added.
-
-
Manasso confirmed that Wilkes did not work in an area known for treating COVID-19 patients.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the employee’s family during this difficult time," he said.
A letter sent to residents of the Promenade at Newnan Crossing where Wilkes lived stated management reached out to public health authorities regarding the mom's death.
"As indicated in our prior communications, given the current global health situation, we previously implemented measures to close the community common areas, amenities and management office and to enhance our cleaning protocols," the letter read. "The enhanced cleaning protocols, which also occurred today, include daily wipe downs of the mail center, mail and package center.”
-
Meanwhile, Hawk reiterated people should follow hygiene practices similar to what's recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Those guidelines include washing your hands with soap for 20 seconds, self-isolating, and keeping a distance of 6 feet from other people, he said.
That same day, a 48-year-old woman who worked at Donalsonville Hospital in Georgia also died from coronavirus, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. She died in a hospital in Tallahassee, Florida.
This virus has been taking more and more lives, but as long as people continue to follow health protocols, they will hopefully lower the risk of getting sick or passing the disease to others.
Share this Story