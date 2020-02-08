Rob Kardashian 'Cooperates' With Police After Incidents With Dream & Her Nanny

As far as the investigation with DFCS goes, Rob is willing to cooperate there, too.

"Rob fully cooperated [and] has every reason to believe that there will be no findings of safety issues in his home," Singer added in his statement.



It's good to hear that Rob's willing to be open with investigators. After all, they're just doing their job to ensure that Dream is safe, and being burned twice under a nanny's care is definitely concerning. It may be for the best that the nanny is no longer working with their family.