Rob Kardashian 'Cooperates' With Police After Incidents With Dream & Her Nanny

There's been a lot going on between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna during their custody battle over the last several months, and it doesn't seem like it's slowing down anytime soon -- especially not for Rob. It sounds as if Rob is cooperating with police as they investigate injuries that their daughter, Dream Kardashian, has had while under the care of her nanny at her dad's house ... and the whole situation sounds pretty scary.
Earlier this week, Chyna accused Rob of endangering Dream.
Chyna reportedly filed a claim with DFCS after two incidents in which Dream suffered a severe burn on the same leg, and in a statement to E! News, her lawyer said:
"When Chyna reached out to Rob to find out what had happened to their daughter, Rob initially lied to Chyna and denied that Dream's second burn happened at his home. Rob then changed his story and had his nanny send a text message admitting that Dream received the second burn at Rob's house from a hot lightbulb. Chyna again sought medical care for Dream and learned that the most recent burn on her leg was a second-degree burn."
Now, Rob's rep is saying the nanny no longer works for him.
Rob's lawyer, Marty Singer, released the following statement to Us Weekly:
“The health, safety and well-being of Dream is and has always been Rob’s top priority. Rob’s current nanny of the last two years has a high-risk pregnancy and [is] in the process of leaving his employment at will. Unfortunately, Dream has had two accidents in the last month while with this nanny. Rob treated Dream appropriately and Chyna was informed.”
As far as the investigation with DFCS goes, Rob is willing to cooperate there, too.
"Rob fully cooperated [and] has every reason to believe that there will be no findings of safety issues in his home," Singer added in his statement.
It's good to hear that Rob's willing to be open with investigators. After all, they're just doing their job to ensure that Dream is safe, and being burned twice under a nanny's care is definitely concerning. It may be for the best that the nanny is no longer working with their family.
Meanwhile, Rob still maintains that it's dangerous for Dream to be with Chyna.
Singer said:
"It should be noted that on multiple occasions third parties have called on DCFS to visit Chyna’s home for treatment of Dream and within the last month, Dream has arrived to Rob from Chyna with many unexplained injuries including rashes, cuts, bruises and a dislocated arm. Just this past Saturday, while Chyna was claiming that she was so concerned about Dream’s safety, Chyna posted a video on Instagram depicting 3-year-old Dream on her 7-year-old brother [King’s] back while he was jumping on a trampoline.”
Yikes. This is a bad situation all around. We're glad that DFCS is getting involved again, because the only thing that truly matters here is Dream's safety.
Hopefully, investigators will be able to come to some kind of conclusion soon.
