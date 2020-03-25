Walmart Says People Are Buying More Tops, Not Bottoms Because Pants Are Optional In Isolation

iStock
As the nationwide quarantine continues for COVID-19, millions of Americans are staying home and avoiding stores in hopes of slowing the spread. As a result, any shopping they do (aside from suiting up to go to the grocery store) is taking place online, where certain new and "interesting" trends are starting to emerge. And no, we're not just talking about toilet paper. According to Yahoo, Walmart has seen a significant uptick in purchases of tops (aka shirts, blouses, T-shirts, etc.) but not pants. That's right -- NO PANTS.
-
What's the reason for this peculiar new shopping trend, you ask?
According to Walmart EVP of corporate affairs Dan Bartlett, who appeared in a live show segment for Yahoo Finance on Thursday, it's all because millions of Americans are now working from home -- and therefore don't really need pants.
-
OK, OK ... so maybe it's not that they don't need ANY pants.
(Although, whatever you do in the privacy of your home is your business. Amiright?)
-
-
Most of us are probably comfortably working from our beds or on our couches, sitting comfy in our PJs all day.
But there are plenty of us who still have to attend face-to-face meetings, because brainstorming new ideas or coming up with strategies that work can take a few too many Slack messages.
In those cases, video conferencing over platforms such as Zoom have become a saving grace for a lot of workers. But it also means they need to (literally) show their face on camera, and generally look presentable.
-
These workers have to actually shower, put on a decent shirt, and appear put together on screen, instead of phoning it in like the rest of us.
(BUMMER!)
The bright side? The camera doesn't see what the camera doesn't see. And you know what that means: PJ BOTTOMS 4 LYFE, y'all!
“In one of your previous segments you were talking about people with Zoom, and doing those types of conferencing," Bartlett explained in the live segment. "We’re seeing increased sales in tops, but not bottoms. So, people who are concerned, obviously, from the waist up."
-
-
Walmart is one of the few retail stores open during the national shutdown, along with Target, CVS, and Walgreens.
That's because all of its stores sell groceries and medicine, and are considered essential.
Although many chains across the nation have had to lay off millions of workers (an astounding 3.28 million Americans filed for unemployment in the last week, the Wall Street Journal reported), Walmart is actually one of the few businesses hiring.
According to Walmart, the chain is set to hire 150,000 new hourly associates across its US stores and will be issuing early bonuses. Walmart executives are also handing out $550 million in cash bonuses to reward workers, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to cripple the US economy.
-
Even though stock shares are down, Bartlett reported that the chain is actually seeing a "massive volume" in sales right now.
Not just in online orders, but also in-store sales, in some states.
“That will probably ebb and flow based on the news," Bartlett added, as shopping in-store grows increasingly risky for hard-hit areas.
But for those who do venture into brick-and-mortar stores, Walmart is taking extra steps to make sure shoppers are safe -- from sanitizing cash registers to ensuring customers stay 6 feet apart from one another when lining up to check out.
-
-
Some other shopping trends have emerged, too.
Aside from increased demand for toilet paper and Purell, Bartlett said DVDs have been brought back from the dead, with an influx in sales within the last two weeks.
Also popular? Crafting items such as popsicle sticks, which parents are using to entertain kids as the quarantine has kept them from attending school and going on playdates.
“I think we’ve sold over 30 million popsicle sticks,” Bartlett noted.
(That's a whole lotta popsicle sticks, people!)
Share this Story