Walmart Says People Are Buying More Tops, Not Bottoms Because Pants Are Optional In Isolation

Most of us are probably comfortably working from our beds or on our couches, sitting comfy in our PJs all day.

But there are plenty of us who still have to attend face-to-face meetings, because brainstorming new ideas or coming up with strategies that work can take a few too many Slack messages.

In those cases, video conferencing over platforms such as Zoom have become a saving grace for a lot of workers. But it also means they need to (literally) show their face on camera, and generally look presentable.