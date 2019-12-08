Anna Duggar Reportedly Forced To Testify Against Josh in Lawsuit

There have been a lot of ups and downs for Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar over the last several years, and once again, it sounds like they're hitting a rough patch. Apparently, Anna will have to testify against Josh in court because of a lawsuit that accuses him of purchasing land illegally, and it sounds like this situation definitely has the potential to get messy.
Josh is being sued based on claims he purchased land that belonged to someone else.
News of Josh's lawsuit first broke last year, and as it turns out, this legal battle is still going. A man named Carl Echols claims that Josh purchased land for $1,000 a few years ago that Echols had bought in 2006 and had been paying property taxes on.
It's hard to imagine how someone could buy land that already belongs to someone else, so obviously, this has quickly become a pretty sticky situation.
Anna has already given a deposition, and now, she'll have to testify.
According to court papers obtained by the Sun, Anna Duggar was scheduled to testify in court Wednesday, and Josh was also scheduled to do the same at that hearing.
We don't have a lot of information about the lawsuit itself, but it obviously can't be easy for a wife to have to go on the stand and possibly say things that could make her husband look bad ... or maybe she'll end up helping his case.
Josh has been surrounded by scandal for years.
Lawsuit aside, we all know about Josh's involvement in the Ashley Madison scandal that revealed to the public that he had been cheating on Anna -- and allegedly molested four of his sisters when he was a teenager. Through it all, Anna has chosen to stick by him, even though we can only imagine that it's been incredibly difficult for her. And now, she's having to show up in court.
That's tough!
Josh's case is set to go to trial in April.
Josh himself isn't the defendant -- that's his company, ALB -- but of course, he's still involved in the suit. And now, it looks like Anna is as well, just a few months after they welcomed their newest child into the world, Maryella Duggar, rounding them out to a family of eight.
We hope Josh and Anna have a babysitter lined up, because it sounds like this might not be over and done with for a while.
Meanwhile, it seems to be business as usual for these two -- at least, as far as social media goes.
Just last week, Anna posted a photo of all of her kids together and dressed in green in honor of St. Patrick's Day, and all of her Instagram posts have been pretty upbeat (as per usual). If she was worried about testifying, she didn't let anybody know about it.
Here's hoping that things go smoothly for Anna. She's already been through a lot!
