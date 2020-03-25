My Husband Wasn’t Allowed In as I Miscarried Our Rainbow Baby & Had to Watch Through a Glass Door



Sarah Gliem





My reply was “it wasn’t." Because it’s true with Chloe. Everything about that pregnancy was good, until it wasn’t.

It was all good ... until it wasn't.I’ve used that phrase regarding babies twice now. The first time was when we were meeting with Maternal Fetal Medicine after our baby Chloe died. We knew we wanted to add to our family, but anxiety was a huge deterrent. Our doctor was asking us questions and in the midst of my sobbing, he said finish my sentence: "It was all good until--"