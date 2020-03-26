‘Miracle Baby’ Dies 8 Years After His Mom Was Shot & Killed While Pregnant With Him

In 2011, Charinez Jefferson's death shocked the nation when she was gunned down while pregnant. Her son was born prematurely, and miraculously lived despite his mother's death. But eight years after Kahmani Mims Jefferson lost his mother, the 8-year-old boy from Chicago has sadly met his own end.
The mom-to-be died walking through Marquette Park one night in August 2011.
Seventeen-year-old Jefferson was 8 months pregnant and walking with friends when gunman Timothy Jones got out of his car and walked up to them, according to CBS 2.
No one in Jefferson's group knew who Jones was when he came over to them.
He didn't stop with his intended target.
Instead, he shot Jefferson in the head, back, and chest as she begged for her life.
“I can’t answer why he shot her,” Jefferson's mother Debbie told CBS 2 at the time. “If I had that answer, I’d probably feel much better.”
Sadly, Jefferson didn't survive the attack, but her son did.
Jones was sentenced to 90 years for Jefferson's murder.
Meanwhile, Kahmani was adopted by one of the nurses at the hospital where he was born, and for eight years, he survived without his biological mother.
On March 8, the boy died from “complications of prematurity” and “multiple maternal gunshot wounds.”
Jones is four years into his 90-year sentence for Jefferson's death, but it's not yet clear if he'll face additional charges now that Kahmani's death has been ruled a homicide by the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Kahmani's death is a heartbreaking end to this tragic story, but hopefully justice will be served.
