Grandma of 6 Spreads Much-Needed Joy With Colorful ‘TUTU Happiness Project’

The idea behind the TUTU Happiness Project came to Becky Gacono a few months ago, when she pulled out a colorful tutu that had been hidden in the back of her closet. Four of her grandchildren were staying for a sleepover, so without giving it much thought, Gacono slipped on the fluffy tutu and pranced downstairs in it. Once there, the Annville, Pennsylvania, grandmother began to dance and twirl through the living room, sending her granddaughters into fits of laughter. The moment was heartwarming and carefree. And now, amid the dark cloud that hangs over the world, it's bringing light and laughter to millions of others across the globe as well.
Gacono says that at first, the tutu was just for her granddaughters' amusement. Each time they came over, they'd say, "MiMi, put on your tutu again!"
Her random request may have raised a few eyebrows, but to her surprise, 99% of the people she asked were more than happy to oblige.
Each time, there seems to be something magical that happens when a person puts one on.
Before travel restrictions were put in place, Gacono even took the tutus with her on a trip to Florida, where she asked beachgoers to put them on.
Gacono also loves that the "magic" of the tutu knows no age or gender.
"We believe the world should be filled with more laughter," the mission statement reads. "What better way to make that happen than by wearing a tutu?"
The message, says Gacono, is simple: "It takes so little to bring happiness into the world, even if it's only for a moment."
With much of the US on a virtual lockdown, Gacono has had to get a little creative.
She also used the opportunity to give others some ideas for what to do while self-isolating.
Above all, Gacono just wants to make people feel good -- especially now, when the world feels so heavy.
