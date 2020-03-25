Grandma of 6 Spreads Much-Needed Joy With Colorful ‘TUTU Happiness Project’

Gacono says that at first, the tutu was just for her granddaughters' amusement. Each time they came over, they'd say, "MiMi, put on your tutu again!"

But recently, the joy the tutu brings began to take on a whole new meaning.

"As the world started changing and stress was filling the days for everyone, I dug out the tutu and started carrying it with me and taking photos," Gacono tells CafeMom.

Soon, she ordered a few more, and wherever she went, the grandmother says she scoped out unsuspecting "victims" (aka volunteers) before asking them to put one on and pose for a photo.