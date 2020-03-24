Dad Accuses Mom of 'Drugging' Girl With Melatonin To Help Her Sleep & Calls CPS

In her anonymous Reddit post, the single mother shared that her own insomnia has been so bad, she has taken Ambien from the time she was 15.

That ended when she became pregnant, and even afterward she stayed away from it because continuing the medication while chasing a toddler was basically impossible. (She says it more or less left her "incapacitated.") So instead she chugs coffee and deals with three to four hours of sleep a night.

Her daughter, however? She seems to be battling the same issue.

"I've tried everything," the mom explained. "She doesn't have screen time, has never had caffeine, limit sugar (even natural like fruit) after 5 pm, use lavender, and a sleep routine. No luck."

She could no longer bear the thought of her daughter going through life with the same kind of sleep disorder she has. The little girl was getting around four hours of sleep a night and had developed dark circles under her eyes as a result.