Dad Accuses Mom of 'Drugging' Girl With Melatonin To Help Her Sleep & Calls CPS

Insomnia is no joke. Anyone who suffers from it will tell you that it goes far beyond the occasional restless night. One mom on Reddit says she's suffered from it her entire life -- and sadly, she's since "passed it on" to her child, who now has trouble sleeping. Recently, she started giving her a small dose of melatonin, which she describes as a total game-changer. The only problem? The girl's father found out -- and opened up a CPS report accusing her of "drugging" their 5-year-old.
In her anonymous Reddit post, the single mother shared that her own insomnia has been so bad, she has taken Ambien from the time she was 15.
That ended when she became pregnant, and even afterward she stayed away from it because continuing the medication while chasing a toddler was basically impossible. (She says it more or less left her "incapacitated.") So instead she chugs coffee and deals with three to four hours of sleep a night.
Her daughter, however? She seems to be battling the same issue.
"I've tried everything," the mom explained. "She doesn't have screen time, has never had caffeine, limit sugar (even natural like fruit) after 5 pm, use lavender, and a sleep routine. No luck."
She could no longer bear the thought of her daughter going through life with the same kind of sleep disorder she has. The little girl was getting around four hours of sleep a night and had developed dark circles under her eyes as a result.
So recently, she consulted the child's pediatrician, who told her that a "small amount of melatonin" would be safe for her daughter to try.
Right from the start, the melatonin worked wonders.
Now, instead of a mere four hours of sleep a night, the little girl sometimes clocks nine. And those dark circles? They're gone. Her behavior and performance in preschool has also improved, the mom reported.
There was just one problem: The girl's father was not exactly aware of the new medication.
According to the mother, she is no longer together with her ex, and he lost "all physical and legal custody" of her but still has visitation.
Apparently, this couple has a long and winding history of issues.
"He blames me for losing custody, but in reality he let her insurance lapse three times and she developed stage one bedsores on his watch due to neglect," the mom explained.
One day, when her daughter mentioned that she takes a "sleep gummy" at her mom's house to help her sleep, it rang some alarm bells.
Immediately, the father picked up the phone.
"He calls me screaming that I had no right to drug his child," the mom recalled. "I said I do since I have legal custody and it was in her best interest."
Unfortunately, that wasn't the answer he was looking for. The dad allegedly opened a CPS case against the mother, and she claimed he is "making a play for legal custody."
"[He] doesn't want physical or even more visitation just wants the right to make decisions I'll pay for," the mother continued.
But now she wants to know: Is she in the wrong? Especially when she wrote that she followed the pediatrician's direction and gave her daughter an over-the-counter "vitamin."
Plenty of people told her not to worry -- she was definitely not in the wrong here.
"You’re following doctors orders and it’s benefiting her," one person wrote. "CPS is going to take one look at the situation and laugh while they close the case."
"You literally did what her DOCTOR told you to do," someone else commented, adding that she might want to get some legal advice because her "ex-husband is a mess."
"Not drugging her at all," another person added. "He has no leg to stand on, and is trying to scare you into submission. Don't let him."
Others explained that language is important here -- especially when she argues her case.
"Melatonin is NOT a drug," one person reminded her. "It's literally what your body is supposed to make itself when you go to sleep, but some people just barely produce it themselves."
According to Healthline, melatonin is a hormone made by the brain’s pineal gland. (That is probably why you've heard it called the "sleep hormone.") It helps your body reset its internal clock, or circadian rhythm, which in turn helps you get more shut-eye at night.
Several studies have actually found it safe for kids to use, though it's always recommended that you consult your child's pediatrician and try to make lifestyle changes first. Parents and pediatricians should proceed "cautiously and carefully" if they do decide to try it, according to HealthyChildren.org, a medical website run by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
"Melatonin comes in a number of forms -- liquids, gummies, chewable, capsules and tablets -- all with varying dosages," notes Dr. Anna Esparham in an article on the website. "And since there are no specific guidelines on melatonin dosing for children, it can be confusing."
She recommended starting with the lowest dosage, as many children will respond to a low dose of 0.5 mg or 1 mg, taken 30 to 90 minutes before bedtime.
"Most children who do benefit from melatonin -- even those with ADHD -- don't need more than 3 to 6 mg of melatonin," she wrote.
That said, it sure appears the mom did nothing wrong. If anything, she deserves a medal for dealing with an out-of-control ex who seems to care more about winning than what's best for their child.
