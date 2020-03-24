Guy Sets Up 'Help Yourself Station' To Thank Delivery Drivers & the Reaction Is Everything

It’s hard to not get depressed about the state of the world right now. It’s scary when you’re stuck in your house. It's equally unsettling when you go outside your home and have to remember to keep your distance from everyone. And it's just as frightening to see all the store shelves empty from must-have supplies.
Many people have found it impossible to find essential items such as toilet paper or hand sanitizer. The store shelves are completely empty, and those who are still working every day in job positions that we need to run the country have limited time to try to find those supplies.
That’s why this video of a delivery driver stumbling upon some sold-out goods is the happy we need to see.
YouTuber Evan Era recently set up a surprise for local delivery people and shared the video with Facebook.
Era decided to thank the people who are still out there working and delivering packages by setting up a “help yourself” station. Although supplies like hand sanitizer and toilet paper have been sold out for weeks, Era was able to stock up on some extras before the outbreak, and he’s giving back.
Era left his extra supplies on his front porch with a note that reads “Delivery Drivers: Take it if you need it! Thank you for your hard work."
Through his doorbell camera, Era was able to capture his good deed in action, thanks to the response from one delivery driver who was delighted to see this kind gesture. The delivery person spotted the sign and rang on the doorbell to double check if he really was able to take a couple of things.
“You’re a lifesaver,” he said on the video. “Thank you.” The man shared that he was having trouble finding hand sanitizer and toilet paper products at the store, and he really appreciated the gesture.
The video is pure happiness, which is what the world needs more of right now.
Era shared the video on his Facebook page with the caption “Take care of the people who are taking care of you. Share this to help spread some positivity ... and stay safe my friends!” And it’s getting a lot of views, with more than 16,000 watches so far as it spreads all the positivity we could use today.
