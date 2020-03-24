Guy Sets Up 'Help Yourself Station' To Thank Delivery Drivers & the Reaction Is Everything



Evan Era/Facebook

It’s hard to not get depressed about the state of the world right now. It’s scary when you’re stuck in your house. It's equally unsettling when you go outside your home and have to remember to keep your distance from everyone. And it's just as frightening to see all the store shelves empty from must-have supplies.

Many people have found it impossible to find essential items such as toilet paper or hand sanitizer. The store shelves are completely empty, and those who are still working every day in job positions that we need to run the country have limited time to try to find those supplies.

That’s why this video of a delivery driver stumbling upon some sold-out goods is the happy we need to see.