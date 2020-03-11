Colton Underwood Reveals 'Breathing Is Challenging' Amid Coronavirus Battle

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Tubi
As more and more celebrities are diagnosed with COVID-19, it's time to add a former star of The Bachelor to the list. Last week, Colton Underwood revealed that he's battling coronavirus, and in a new Instagram update, he's sharing how he's doing so far -- including his struggle with breathing, one of the chief symptoms of the pandemic that's spreading around the country.
-
Over the weekend, Colton revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus.
Along with a video about the symptoms he was experiencing, Colton also opened up to his followers about his health in his caption.
"I tested positive and I have been following all of the social distancing rules since last week," he wrote. "My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and just received my results today. For anyone out there that is hesitant to self quarantine ... please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home. We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side."
-
Now, Colton is sharing an update on how his recovery is going.
Sharing a photo from his bed at girlfriend Cassie Randolph's parents' house, where he's been staying, he let fans know that he's been struggling more than he expected to.
He wrote:
"The last few days were rougher than I expected. The most prominent symptoms are my cough, night sweats and shortness of breathe. Breathing is challenging, the best way to describe it is feeling like I only have access to 20% of my lungs. I can only imagine how people with pre-existing health conditions feel with this. I’ve been journaling throughout this and I’ll share some of those soon."
-
-
The former 'Bachelor' star said he's been prescribed hydroxychloroquine, a Z-pack, and an inhaler. He's slowly starting to feel better.
"This morning was the first time that I’ve felt any real type of improvement since the beginning of this," Colton wrote. "I'm hopeful that I’ve turned the corner and will be back to 100% soon. We are very lucky that all of this was manageable at home after getting the proper medicine."
He went on to say that the Randolphs have been following the health department's guidance on caring for him while protecting themselves from the virus, and ended his post by thanking everyone for their support and reminding his followers to stay positive.
Yep, that's the Colton we know and love!
-
Cassie has also been sharing updates on Colton's condition.
-
-
We hope Colton gets well soon.
He's definitely not the first celebrity to be diagnosed with coronavirus -- there, he's in good company with stars like Idris Elba and couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. But hopefully, he will continue to have a smooth recovery, and hopefully share more updates with us soon.
Sending Colton (and Cassie and her family) all the healthy vibes.
Share this Story