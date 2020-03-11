Colton Underwood Reveals 'Breathing Is Challenging' Amid Coronavirus Battle

Along with a video about the symptoms he was experiencing, Colton also opened up to his followers about his health in his caption.

"I tested positive and I have been following all of the social distancing rules since last week," he wrote. "My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and just received my results today. For anyone out there that is hesitant to self quarantine ... please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home. We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side."

