7-Month-Old & 12-Year-Old Battle Coronavirus, As More & More Children Are Diagnosed

Just weeks ago, as whispers of the coronavirus threat began to grow louder, parents were at least able to comfort themselves with one thought: COVID-19 appeared to spare the young, with a relatively low number of pediatric cases initially being reported. But as the global pandemic has reached US shores and sickened more than 46,000, it seems that some of what we originally thought about our children's immunity to the virus may not have actually been true. At least, not now that we're hearing of cases such as 7-month-old Emmett Doster -- one of the youngest coronavirus cases in the US so far -- and a 12-year-old, identified only as Emma, who is fighting for her life in a Georgia hospital.
Little Emmett Doster seemed to be the picture of health when he went down for a nap last week.
Luckily, Emmett's case has not been severe enough to require hospitalization.
But as a precaution, his entire family has since been quarantined, as they help take care of him through his illness and prevent the spread of the virus to more people.
“My husband and I are both, you know, legal guardian, so we’re both under the legal contract from DHAC to stay at home,” Doster told WGN. “They asked us all not to go anywhere since we’ve been exposed. And I mean it makes sense because you want to help, you know, not spread the virus.”
The family has been sharing their story since Friday on social media, in hopes that it inspires others to stay home too.
“It is very important, especially for, you know, the immunocompromised,” Doster told WGN. “So it’s not really about us, but about everybody else as well.”
Luckily, Doster's other two children, a 4-year-old and 2-year-old, have not shown signs of the virus.
Little Emmett isn't the only baby who's tested positive for the virus, though.
On Sunday, the New York Post confirmed that Audrey Gelmen, co-founder of the women's only club The Wing, revealed her 6-month-old son Sidney Allen Zechory also tested positive for the virus.
“This morning we learned that sid tested positive for COVID-19. he is doing ok and we are monitoring him closely," Gelmen wrote in an Instagram story update. "Reach out to everyone in your life and tell them you love them.”
On Monday, another update to Gelmen's Instagram story revealed that her son was doing much better.
The same cannot be said for the 12-year-old known as Emma, who is being treated in isolation at an Atlanta, Georgia, medical facility.
"The patient remains in isolation, and we have consistently used appropriate precautions," Jessica Pope, a spokeswoman for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta-Scottish Rite Hospital, told CNN this week. "Additional details will not be released due to patient privacy laws."
However, the 12-year-old's cousin, Justin Anthony, did speak with CNN, sharing that she is truly "fighting for her life."The young girl was originally diagnosed with pneumonia March 15, but test results revealed Friday night that she actually has the coronavirus. For now, she is being treated on a ventilator and is in stable condition.As for how she contracted the virus, that remains unknown. According to her cousin, the 12-year-old has not recently traveled and had no pre-existing conditions that might have put her at risk -- a notion about the virus that has led many young people to shrug off pleas from government officials to self-isolate.
Since the coronavirus was first discovered in late December in Wuhan, China, doctors quickly have seen a few patterns emerge.
For one thing, the disease seems especially serious among the elderly (60 and older). In the US, one-third of the overall infections so far have occurred in seniors older than 65, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. The majority of fatalities have occurred in people older than 85.
In total, older people represent 45% of COVID-19 hospitalizations, 53% of intensive care unit admissions, and 80% of deaths, according to the New York Times.
Those with pre-existing health conditions (diabetes, heart disease, lung conditions, etc.) also seem to be at greater risk.
But this doesn't mean that seemingly "healthy" people younger than 60 are somehow immune.
Following the rising death toll in Italy over the weekend, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus issued the following warning during a news conference:
"Although older people are hardest hit, younger people are not spared. I have a message for young people: You are not invincible, this virus could put you in hospital for weeks or even kill you. Even if you don't get sick the choices you make about where you go could be the difference between life and death for someone else."
Sadly, the coronavirus also seems to spread more easily among people living under the same roof or in very close proximity, NBC News reported. It's perhaps for this reason that we've been collectively heartbroken over stories like the Fusco family from New Jersey, which lost four family members in just a matter of days, and saw three more sickened with the virus. (Although one of the victims was 73, it should be noted that the others -- who were her children -- were all younger than 60.)
Doctors in China are still trying to learn more about the virus, and recently published a study in Pediatrics on 2,000 children with the virus.
About 90% of these pediatric patients experienced only mild or moderate symptoms (in other words: fever, cough, diarrhea, sore throat, sneezing and fatigue), the study noted. Remarkably, some were completely asymptomatic. Although that may sound like "good" news, it underscores just why everyone needs to stay at home right now -- healthy or not. Even though children may appear "immune" to the deadly virus, the truth is that they may be silently carrying it on to others.
A deeper dive into the data also showed that only about 6% of pediatric cases were severe (about 125 kids of the 2,000 studied). Those cases were still heartbreaking.
One pediatric death has been reported so far in China: a 14-year-old boy. Meanwhile, 13 others are still considered critical. Even more alarming? Some 60% of the severely or critically ill kids were younger than 5.
Clearly, there's a lot left that we don't know about the virus -- and sadly, scientists and doctors are in a race against time to get more answers.
For now, at least, the message is clear: Stay home, stay home, stay home. Do this for your sake, your child's, and for the lives of others -- both young and old -- who may not have the luxury of doing so.
