7-Month-Old & 12-Year-Old Battle Coronavirus, As More & More Children Are Diagnosed

Little Emmett Doster seemed to be the picture of health when he went down for a nap last week.

But when he awoke, his mother noticed something wasn't quite right.

“He woke up from a nap running a fever so we were going to play it out and see," mom Courtney Doster told WGN 9. "But my mom tested positive for the virus as well."

Doster rushed her son to an urgent care in nearby Elgin, South Carolina, where his 104-degree fever did, in fact, turn out to be a sign of something much more: Emmett had COVID-19.