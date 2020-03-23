Mom Allegedly Attacks Husband & Kids in 'Fit of Rage' Over COVID-19 School Closures

Although schools in many states already have announced they'll be closed for at least five weeks, CNN reported that it seems increasingly likely many (if not all) will remain closed for the remainder of the school year.

As a result, teachers have had to quickly take their classrooms online, posting homework and daily lessons for students to work on remotely from home. And in the process, many parents have had to act as defacto homeschoolers -- whether they like it or not.

The stress this has created on American parents has been evident to anyone who's been on social media in the last week, reading hilarious status updates or Instagram memes from parents who are straight-up losing their minds.