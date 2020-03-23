Mom Allegedly Attacks Husband & Kids in 'Fit of Rage' Over COVID-19 School Closures

iStock
In just a few weeks, the coronavirus has altered life as we know it -- not just for Americans, but for people throughout the world. As experts continue to tout self-isolation and social distancing as the No. 1 ways to avoid spreading the virus further, families have retreated indoors and are spending more time together than ever before. Unfortunately for one Utah family, the quarantine hasn't led to cozy movie nights at home or increased bonding time -- at least not with mom. According to Deseret News, Jessica Cambray, 36, is accused of attacking both her husband and children in a fit of rage over recent school closures.
The coronavirus has, inarguably, disrupted the academic school year for children across the nation.
Although schools in many states already have announced they'll be closed for at least five weeks, CNN reported that it seems increasingly likely many (if not all) will remain closed for the remainder of the school year.
As a result, teachers have had to quickly take their classrooms online, posting homework and daily lessons for students to work on remotely from home. And in the process, many parents have had to act as defacto homeschoolers -- whether they like it or not.
The stress this has created on American parents has been evident to anyone who's been on social media in the last week, reading hilarious status updates or Instagram memes from parents who are straight-up losing their minds.
In Provo, Utah, mom Jessica Cambray's frustration with the national quarantine appears to have reached disturbing levels on Wednesday.
Police were called to Cambray's home, where she lives with her common-law husband and three children, around midnight Wednesday. Cambray was clearly intoxicated at the time, according to a police affidavit obtained by the Deseret News.
“She was upset about her children’s school circumstances in regards to the coronavirus," the affidavit stated. "The father and three children were spending time together in the boys’ bedroom. Jessica came into the room after on-and-off verbal arguments and began pushing her husband."
Accounts on what happened next, however, seem to vary.
According to Cambray, she reportedly told police that she slapped her husband in the throat with an open hand.
But according to her three children -- ages 12, 12, and 9 -- the mother was actually “choking” their father. Then, she allegedly kicked one of the children and twisted the arm of another who tried to rush in and help their father.
To those who know Cambray, the shocking incident may sadly come as no surprise.
The Utah mother was charged and convicted of domestic violence twice before -- in 2007 and 2011.
She is being held on two counts of child abuse, intoxication, and domestic violence in the presence of a child, Deseret reported.
If you or someone you know is being abused by a partner, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY) for confidential support, 24/7.
