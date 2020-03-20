Mom Arrested After 2nd Baby Dies Months After Twin Sister in Mysterious Circumstances

Her daughter's death came just eight months after Daniela's twin sister, Esmeralda Guadalupe Yslas, died.

At the time, the death was found to be another case of sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS, -- an unexplainable death of an infant that usually occurs during sleep. At the time, the twins were sleeping in the same crib, KOLD reported.

Just one day after Esmeralda's death, Medina reportedly started a GoFundMe page in her late daughter's memory.

The account, which still remains active, has collected $469 in donations to date.

"We are Rene and Kianna parents of Esmy (aka Esmeralda older twin and middle child)," a description on the page read. "Esmy is passed away 4/29/2019 due to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) which is sadly common in all babies but more common in preemies."