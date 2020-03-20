Mom Arrested After 2nd Baby Dies Months After Twin Sister in Mysterious Circumstances

A young mother from Arizona has been charged in the tragic deaths of her two baby daughters, according to Tucson police -- and the details of her crimes are truly difficult to hear. Kianna Arvizu Medina, 20, was arrested on January 7, one month after her infant daughter was found unresponsive inside her home. But right from the start, the case was particularly troubling, considering Medina's other infant daughter, a twin, had died just months earlier of mysterious causes. New information is bringing the case attention again.
A report by the state’s Department of Child Safety was recently released, which is why the case is now making headlines.
The mother's alleged actions to her daughter, born in January 2019, were nothing short of heartless, according to KOLD.
"Medina swaddled Daniella in a blanket with a knot tied at the back of her neck, which caused the edge of the blanket to press tightly against her neck," the report detailed.
Sadly, the mother didn't stop there.
“[Medina] laid Daniella face-down to sleep and surrounded her with blankets and pillows," the report continued. "Medina placed an approximately 5-pound memory foam pillow on Daniela’s back."
Then, Medina is said to have simply left the room -- leaving Daniela all alone.
Her daughter's death came just eight months after Daniela's twin sister, Esmeralda Guadalupe Yslas, died.
At the time, the death was found to be another case of sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS, -- an unexplainable death of an infant that usually occurs during sleep. At the time, the twins were sleeping in the same crib, KOLD reported.
Just one day after Esmeralda's death, Medina reportedly started a GoFundMe page in her late daughter's memory.
The account, which still remains active, has collected $469 in donations to date.
"We are Rene and Kianna parents of Esmy (aka Esmeralda older twin and middle child)," a description on the page read. "Esmy is passed away 4/29/2019 due to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) which is sadly common in all babies but more common in preemies."
Esmy and her sister Daniela were both born premature on December 1, 2018.
However, on the GoFundMe page, Esmy was described as "a happy baby" who "loved to smile and talk -- especially to her other sisters."
"She IS loved by many and will be greatly missed," the page continued.
Currently, Medina is out on bail and awaiting trial.
People reported that she is scheduled to appear in court on April 30 for a status conference. It is not yet known if she had retained a lawyer or how she will plead in the case.
