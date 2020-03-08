Pregnant Mom & 36 Other Wedding Guests Test Positive for Coronavirus

As the numbers of COVID-19 cases continue rise throughout the world, one mother has taken to Instagram to share her story, in hopes of warning others. Australian mom Sally Hawach is pregnant with her third child, and she believes she contracted the virus while attending a wedding March 6 in New South Wales. She's trying to warn anyone she may have come into contact with since, in hopes that she has not infected them, too. And in doing so, she's adding yet another face to this vicious disease.
-
"As you can imagine this is extremely stressful," Hawach wrote Monday, "I am 30 weeks pregnant and have a 2yo and a 1yo."
In her Instagram post, the mother admits feeling sick with guilt over the fact that her 1-year-old is now showing signs of the illness, and her mind is racing while trying to think of who else she could have infected.
But remembering every single person Hawach came into contact with in the last two weeks hasn't been easy.
-
Hawach is reportedly just one of 37 guests who tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the wedding.
As with most weddings, she found herself mingling in a crowd of over 100 people for hours -- meaning she could have transmitted the disease to anyone without knowing. (Likewise, so could others.)
The very thought of that has left her anguished as she battles the virus.
"I am very distressed at the the thought of having possibly infected anyone," she wrote. "I have contacted everyone I think I have been in touch with. But please if you have been in contact with me since March 6th or anyone with COVID or you show signs of sickness please self isolate. Self isolate anyway."
-
-
The bride and groom have since spoken out about the outbreak, and voiced their emotion for all those affected.
"It's insane," groom Scott Maggs told the Sydney Morning Herald last week. "We were kissing and hugging people all night. We can't explain it let alone believe it."
According to News.com.au, the bride and groom were tested after they returned from their honeymoon in the Maldives. Luckily, their tests were negative, but they've been catching a lot of heat for throwing a wedding amid a pandemic -- even though at the time, the threat in Australia was minimal.
"We've had to deal with people accusing us of being irresponsible, blaming us for the virus," said the bride, Emma Metcalf. "It has been pretty full on, we are very sensitive about that and trying to shield our guests from that."
-
Hawach isn't just warning those she came in contact with, though -- she wants everyone to know how life-threatening this disease truly is.
"If you’ve been in touch with a confirmed case and show signs of Covid please do a test immediately," she continued. "Covid is serious. Covid can be lethal and it is spreading fast. Let’s stay calm but please also take isolation seriously and look out for those around us. Sending love to all."
-
-
Health officials are working with local authorities to notify any other wedding guests who might have been infected at the wedding.
The couple, meanwhile, have said they feel “completely gutted” by what transpired on what was otherwise a happy day. The event took place at Tumbling Waters Retreat, which is described as a luxury wedding venue in New South Wales. Sadly, it was held just days before Australians were warned of the impending threat of the coronavirus, and urged to avoid gathering in large groups. The nation is now enforcing social distancing, as the total number of cases in Australia has risen to 1,717, with seven deaths as of this writing.
Here in the US, the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases has skyrocketed to more than 33,000. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 400 people have died from the illness so far.
Share this Story