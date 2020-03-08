Pregnant Mom & 36 Other Wedding Guests Test Positive for Coronavirus

As the numbers of COVID-19 cases continue rise throughout the world, one mother has taken to Instagram to share her story, in hopes of warning others. Australian mom Sally Hawach is pregnant with her third child, and she believes she contracted the virus while attending a wedding March 6 in New South Wales. She's trying to warn anyone she may have come into contact with since, in hopes that she has not infected them, too. And in doing so, she's adding yet another face to this vicious disease.

