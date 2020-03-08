Pregnant Mom & 36 Other Wedding Guests Test Positive for Coronavirus

Hawach is reportedly just one of 37 guests who tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the wedding.

As with most weddings, she found herself mingling in a crowd of over 100 people for hours -- meaning she could have transmitted the disease to anyone without knowing. (Likewise, so could others.)

The very thought of that has left her anguished as she battles the virus.

"I am very distressed at the the thought of having possibly infected anyone," she wrote. "I have contacted everyone I think I have been in touch with. But please if you have been in contact with me since March 6th or anyone with COVID or you show signs of sickness please self isolate. Self isolate anyway."