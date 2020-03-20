Child Care Provider Charged After Toddler Who ‘Radiated Love’ Died From Severe Head Injuries

Authorities reviewed the evidence and the autopsy reports during the eight-month-long investigation that ultimately led to Sims' arrest.

During the investigation, police learned that Sims was the only adult in charge of four children in her apartment. Three other children in the home when Lennox was injured. She eventually admitted that the toddler did not fall from a chair, but she caused his injuries, according to police.

Sims told detectives of the Abused Persons Unit that she hit the boy's head on the coffee table by holding him up by his legs and swinging him until his head struck the table. The police report noted that Sims didn't immediately share what caused her to do that.

Detectives said Sims allegedly "recklessly" caused the boy's death "by striking the child's head on a table inside her residence," according to a release from the sheriff's office.