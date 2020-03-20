Child Care Provider Charged After Toddler Who ‘Radiated Love’ Died From Severe Head Injuries

Jessica Sims, a 24-year-old child care worker from upstate New York, has been charged for her alleged connection to the death last year of 23-month-old Lennox Santiago of Liverpool, New York.
According to reports, Sims ran a day care from inside her apartment, where she looked after Lennox and other children, when the toddler was rushed to the hospital in July.
Sims was charged Thursday with a felony charge of first-degree manslaughter in connection with the toddler's death.
Sims called 911 around 4:30 p.m. July 17, reporting that a child in her day care had fallen out of a chair and struck his head, according to police reports. The emergency medical team arrived and found the toddler unconscious but still breathing when he was rushed to a hospital, Syracuse.com reported.
Lennox was taken into surgery moments after he arrived at the hospital.
According to the Onondaga County sheriff's office, Lennox was rushed into brain surgery for a severe head injury. The little boy died two days later.
After his death, the police investigation continued. Sims was questioned as authorities tried to find out all the details of what happened at her apartment that day. The story Sims gave "changed on several occasions," according to the sheriff's office spokesperson.
Authorities reviewed the evidence and the autopsy reports during the eight-month-long investigation that ultimately led to Sims' arrest.
During the investigation, police learned that Sims was the only adult in charge of four children in her apartment. Three other children in the home when Lennox was injured. She eventually admitted that the toddler did not fall from a chair, but she caused his injuries, according to police.
Sims told detectives of the Abused Persons Unit that she hit the boy's head on the coffee table by holding him up by his legs and swinging him until his head struck the table. The police report noted that Sims didn't immediately share what caused her to do that.
Detectives said Sims allegedly "recklessly" caused the boy's death "by striking the child's head on a table inside her residence," according to a release from the sheriff's office.
Lennox's family members haven't spoken to the media about the boy's death, but are sharing kind words about him.
In an obituary for Lennox, posted on Legacy.com, his family wrote "he had an infectious smile and radiated love to everyone he met" and that Lennox “passed away peacefully. .. after twenty three happy months.”
Sims was arraigned in court on the manslaughter charge related to Lennox's death, as well as violating probation.
Records show that Sims was on probation after a 2017 arrest on charges of intoxicated driving, leaving the scene of an accident, criminal mischief, reckless driving, and reckless endangerment after reportedly driving over a pedestrian bridge over a highway.
She's being held at Onondaga County Justice Center in lieu of $25,000 bail or $100,000 bond. She hasn't yet entered a plea but is scheduled to return to court March 25.
