Dad Charged in Newborn Daughter’s Murder Sentenced to 10 Years for Abusing Toddler Son

An earlier report from the Asbury Park Press stated that about 8:40 a.m. March 9, 2019, police responded to a call at the house where Meli lived with his girlfriend, after learning that there was a child not breathing at the home.

Police later learned that after Meli's daughter woke up early in the morning, he allegedly brought the girl downstairs, and brought her back up to the bedroom where her mother was sleeping at 8:30 a.m. He reportedly told her their daughter wasn't breathing.

After police arrived, the girl was taken to Ocean Medical Center, where she was officially declared dead. An autopsy revealed fluid and stomach contents aspirated in her lungs and chronic asphyxiation.