Dad Charged in Newborn Daughter’s Murder Sentenced to 10 Years for Abusing Toddler Son

As a Wall, New Jersey, man awaits a trial in the murder of his 6-week-old daughter, he has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for violently abusing his 15-month-old son.
When police investigated the death of Austin Meli's newborn daughter way back in March of last year, they found evidence of abuse.
Authorities pinpointed the evidence after viewing surveillance camera footage from the bedroom Meli shared with the mother of his children on March 9, 2019, according to the Asbury Park Press. The footage allegedly showed Meli violently abusing his son in the days leading up to his daughter's death. The girl has only been identified as G.B. (her initials).
The mother of Meli's children turned over the video evidence to police.
An earlier report from the Asbury Park Press stated that about 8:40 a.m. March 9, 2019, police responded to a call at the house where Meli lived with his girlfriend, after learning that there was a child not breathing at the home.
Police later learned that after Meli's daughter woke up early in the morning, he allegedly brought the girl downstairs, and brought her back up to the bedroom where her mother was sleeping at 8:30 a.m. He reportedly told her their daughter wasn't breathing.
After police arrived, the girl was taken to Ocean Medical Center, where she was officially declared dead. An autopsy revealed fluid and stomach contents aspirated in her lungs and chronic asphyxiation.
He then reportedly admitted to the mother of his children that he suffocated their daughter.
The admission was enough to establish a probable cause of murder to charge Meli with, but it also led police to the surveillance video. On October 29, Meli pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault charge, as well as tampering with physical evidence and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
In January, Meli was finally charged in the death of his baby daughter.
On March 13, Superior Court Judge Ellen Torregrossa-O’Connor sentenced Meli to 10 years in prison.
Following the state’s No Early Release Act, he must serve 85% of his sentence before he will be eligible for parole.
It's not clear when Meli will next appear in court.
