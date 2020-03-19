Man Yells 'It's the End of The World!' Before Randomly Shooting 11-Year-Old Boy, Witnesses Say

An 11-year-old boy was killed this past week in a bizarre shooting in Horseshoe Bend, Idaho. A stranger fired his gun into Micah Pecyna's mobile home on Sunday night after yelling “This is the end of the world!” and opening fire at random with a high-powered rifle.
The shooting happened around 10:25 p.m.
Park owner Jon Dufresne told local news station KTVB that Poirier had gone around the community banging on doors and firing his gun at random.
Dufresne told the news station that, "Eventually one family answered the door and opened the door and he shot inside," he said. Sadly, one of the bullets that Poirier fired hit Peycna, killing him.
The alleged shooter was a complete stranger to the community.
Dufresne pointed out that there was no prior history between the community and Priorier before this incident.
"Just an outsider -- not from town, doesn't know anybody in the park, just chose this place," Dufresne said. "[He] left his car down the road, walked around with a gun shouting 'It's the end of the world,' 'It's time to die, things like that.'"
Police were able to apprehend Priorier minutes after the incident.
A GoFundMe account, created to raise money for Pecyna's funeral funds and to support the family, stated that Priorier also crashed his car into a propane tank attached to the residence.
"A deputy was close by and arrived within two minutes and, along with residents, they were able to apprehend the man," a family friend wrote on the fundraising page.
Priorier is being held Ada County Jail on one count of first-degree murder and a second count of first-degree murder "perpetrated by poison, torture, vengeance, extortion or sadistic inclinations," KTVB reported.
Dufresne told the station that he usually prides himself on running a safe, family friendly mobile park.
He even installed 15 security cameras around the community, the footage of which has since been turned over to police.
"It was a very close-knit friendship between all the children in the park, and now it's obviously ... they're traumatized by it," he lamented to the news station.
The 11-year-old is remembered as being a sweet boy.
Dufresne said the elementary student was "the sweetest, most polite little boy who always said 'yes, sir' 'no, sir' -- soft-spoken, gentle," he said. "His family was one of the nicest families I know of."
A neighbor named Bob Drake agreed. "He was over here at our place, him and some other kids, often. Every day," he said. "A real clean-cut, polite boy."
A judge decided Monday that Priorier would be held in prison without bail during his initial arraignment.
A preliminary hearing is set for March 30. It should be noted that first-degree murder is punishable by life in prison or the death penalty.
"Micah was a sweet gentle boy, and this has devastated his family," his GoFundMe page read, which has raised more than $20,000 so far. "This family will need help with final expenses, as well as medical bills. The family will not be able to return to the home."
