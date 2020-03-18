Boy Pens Letter to the Coronavirus, Telling It to 'F' Off After Ruining His 7th Birthday

It's somehow hard to remember a time when the word "coronavirus" wasn't part of our everyday vernacular. When headlines weren't dominated by mounting death tolls and phrases like social distancing and self-isolation. Yet, that was life -- just mere weeks ago. Since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus to be a global pandemic on March 11, and life as we know it ground to a halt, Americans have been urged to stay home and reduce contact with others, in hopes of "flattening the curve" and slowing the rate of the virus' spread. But in doing so, the pandemic has led to the cancelations of weddings, sporting events, and yes, even birthdays -- which for a child turning 7 is an unparalleled travesty.
At least, that's how one newly minted 7-year-old named Lukas feels about the matter.
He recently gave the coronavirus a big 'ole "F YOU," via an angry letter he authored in blue magic marker.
It was shared by his two moms, Tessa and Lizzie Perry-Clark, on the Glebe Gardens Facebook page -- a family-run restaurant, public garden, and events venue in Baltimore, Ireland, owned by Lukas' grandparents.
Needless to say, Lukas had really been looking forward to celebrating his 7th birthday. And when the party was canceled, he was PO'd.
"It's my son, Lukas' 7th birthday tomorrow," the post caption read. "He made this note for the attention of the coronavirus after we told him that he can't have his friends around tomorrow."
"To Corona Virus," the letter began. "You destroyed my birthday."
And, for good measure, he really stuck it to the virus by adding: "You are the F word."
It didn't take long for Lukas' clapback to make its way around Facebook -- and finally get people laughing again for the first time in days.
The sweeping pandemic has led to more than 200,000 infections and 8,000 deaths around the world since December, NBC News reported. It has reached well over 130 countries worldwide and all 50 US states. Italy is in crisis mode, as hospitals are overloaded with patients, and supplies as well as hospital staff are running desperately low.
So yes, some levity amid the chaos is certainly welcome. The fact that it comes from a small boy in Ireland -- who accurately describes our anger over the havoc the virus has wreaked -- somehow makes it even better.
People on Facebook could not get enough of the 7-year-old's coronavirus takedown.
"Nailed it," wrote one commenter. "The Coronavirus is most definitely the F word! Happy birthday Lukas, hope you still ate all the cake!"
"I feel you Lukas," someone else added. "My son’s 10th birthday is today and we aren’t able to do anything on his list."
Honestly, though, if missing out on his 7th birthday was a major blow, we can't even IMAGINE how he handled St. Patrick's Day being canceled.
I mean, he's literally from Ireland. If we Americans are still sad over Boston and New York City canceling their parades, we're willing to bet he's bummed about it too.
For now, his mom Tessa tells CafeMom that the little lad is hunkering down with his family.
We hope that with some time, he cheers up. Because if there's anything the world is learning during these anxiety-ridden few weeks, it's that staying home will save lives -- and riding out the storm with the people you love isn't so bad after all.
