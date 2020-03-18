Woman Gives Hospital Fake Name & Then Sneaks Out After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

A New Jersey woman has been accused of visiting East Orange General Hospital in Newark with a fake name, testing positive for coronavirus, and then abruptly leaving. Police called the unnamed woman a potential "public health risk” and were searching with “vigilance” early this week to bring the patient back to be treated.
-
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka shared the bizarre story Tuesday in a press conference.
The woman visited the hospital on Saturday, People reported, and provided staff with a fake name and fake Newark address.
-
Baraka noted that the Newark Police Department was on the case.
He explained that police were using security footage to try to identify the woman. Baraka also urged anyone with information about the woman to come forward.
-
-
Addressing the unnamed woman at the press conference, Baraka tried to explain how important it was for her to reveal herself.
"You put yourself and many, many people at risk, not only in the city of Newark but all of the surrounding cities in the state, as well," he said.
“I’m urging you to immediately contact your health provider, go back to the East Orange General Hospital if you can," he continued. "We are searching for you and we are looking for you.”
-
Luckily, the next day police were able to correctly identify her.
Baraka announced Wednesday on Twitter that the search was over.
"UPDATE: We have located the woman that was reported to have tested positive for Coronavirus," he tweeted. "Thank you everyone for your vigilance. If you have any questions please tune into the Virtual Town Hall tonight at 7pm."
-
-
It's not clear if police will release her name.
The story serves as an important reminder that we all have to be as truthful as possible during this scary time.
At the press conference, Baraka also urged people to take the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines with regards to coronavirus seriously.
“I want to reiterate to folks at the hospital, you have to give your real name, you have to give a right phone number, you have to give an emergency contact,” he explained. “This is not a joke. This is a very, very, very serious matter for many, many people involved.”
-
The mayor also urged his community to follow CDC guidelines when it comes to hygiene practices.
That includes social distancing, staying inside homes, and washing hands to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The woman is thought the be the second case of coronavirus in Newark, Insider NJ reported. Neighboring city East Orange has been put under a state of emergency where residents are strongly encouraged to obey a curfew starting at 8 p.m. and ending at 5 a.m. for all nonessential traveling and all nonessential business. Services such as grocery stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, medical offices, and gas stations will be open during their normal hours, and restaurants will be take-out or delivery only. These restrictions will remain in place until further notice.
“Life as we know it has changed, but we have to adapt and adjust as quickly as possible so we can collectively fight the spread of this deadly virus,” East Orange Mayor Ted Green told Insider NJ.
“I am urging everyone to remain calm, look out for your neighbor, help those in need and continue taking precautionary measures recommended by our health experts. This is a time to be very serious and vigilant about how we take care of ourselves and our community.”
Share this Story