Mom of Newborn Begs Others To Stay Home As ER Doc Husband Isolates in Garage To Protect Family

Georgia mom Rachel Patzer is an epidemiologist, but she's also married to a doctor who is tending to patients affected by the virus.

The couple has two young children at home, including a 3-week-old infant, which makes the risk of him exposing them to the virus even more serious.

And so, after a hard discussion, the pair came to an agreement they likely never could have imagined just one week ago.

"We just made the difficult decision for him to isolate & move into our garage apartment for the foreseeable future as he continues to treat patients," Patzer shared in a series of tweets on Monday.