Mom of Newborn Begs Others To Stay Home As ER Doc Husband Isolates in Garage To Protect Family

As of this writing, there are more than 200,000 known cases of coronavirus globally and more than 8,000 deaths. By the time you read this, there will likely be more. For doctors, nurses, and first responders, being on the front lines of the pandemic means they are likely exposing themselves to the virus every second of every shift -- no matter how well they wash their hands or sanitize themselves. Because of this, they're also faced with a difficult decision when their shift comes to an end: Go home and risk infecting your family, or self-quarantine for the foreseeable future, just in case? Many, it seems, are choosing the latter.
-
Georgia mom Rachel Patzer is an epidemiologist, but she's also married to a doctor who is tending to patients affected by the virus.
The couple has two young children at home, including a 3-week-old infant, which makes the risk of him exposing them to the virus even more serious.
And so, after a hard discussion, the pair came to an agreement they likely never could have imagined just one week ago.
"We just made the difficult decision for him to isolate & move into our garage apartment for the foreseeable future as he continues to treat patients," Patzer shared in a series of tweets on Monday.
-
Patzer said the hardest part of all is not knowing when the family can be together again.
"It pains me to wonder how many weeks will go by that he won’t get to hold our new baby or see our older kids," she wrote. "This is one example of the sacrifice that healthcare workers are making for our communities."
It certainly is.
-
-
According to Statista, the US has nearly 1.1 million doctors and 2.86 million registered nurses.
Although not all of them will be on the front lines, caring for patients in the ER -- or in makeshift hospitals that may soon be set up in cities and towns across the country -- the fact is the majority of them will.
As it stands now, US hospitals are bracing themselves for an influx of patients in the coming days -- particularly as it takes the virus up to two weeks to incubate. Experts, however, say they are woefully ill-equipped to handle the surge, from a lack of medical supplies and equipment to a lack of beds.
There is also growing concern over just how many doctors, nurses, and other medical staff will contract the virus, leaving hospitals badly understaffed.
-
For spouses like Rachel Patzer, the risk of this is very real -- which is why she and her husband have resorted to drastic, yet necessary measures.
"As I attempt to home school my kids (alone) with a new baby who screams if she isn’t held, I am worried about the health of my spouse and my family," Patzer's tweet continued. "This was not how I envisioned my maternity leave, but I know things could be worse."
-
-
For people like Patzer's husband, who works at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, social distancing is simply not an option right now.
Much like cops, firefighters, and EMTs, without them, we'd be lost in a crisis. But in simply showing up and doing their jobs amid the outbreak, they are inarguably putting themselves in harm's way -- ironically while a large swath of the nation still seems to not be taking the coronavirus threat seriously.
"It is difficult to see pictures of all the people at bars and restaurants, socializing, making play dates, and ignoring social distancing recommendations when I know my husband and many other healthcare workers are risking their lives to treat more sick patients," Patzer tweeted.
-
The mother of three ended her tweet thread with one final plea: "Please, take this pandemic seriously."
"I hope the projections of infections and serious cases are incorrect," she wrote. "If not, our healthcare system will be overloaded. And already we are seeing the strain. Please thank a healthcare worker for what they are doing and sacrificing."
-
-
Her tweets have since been shared by thousands -- including former President Obama, who praised the mother and her husband for their sacrifice.
"We owe a profound debt of gratitude to all our health professionals and everybody who’ll be on the front lines of this pandemic for a long while," Obama tweeted Tuesday in response to Patzer's tweet. "They’re giving everything. May we all model our own behavior on their selflessness and sacrifice as we help each other through this."
Thousands joined in on the praise, and many health care workers also chimed in to share their stories.
"Please send your local healthcare people pizza, catered food, coupons for delivery food, etc.," wrote one registered nurse. "I've been in a hospital unable to go home. It's tough."
-
Others have shared stories of the sacrifices their own spouses have made while working through the pandemic.
"My husband is on service treating pts w/ #COVID19 too," one woman tweeted in response to Patzer. "Here’s where he’s sleeping for the next month. Important for people to recognize how much healthcare workers are pouring their hearts into caring for pts & trying to keep their families safe."
-
-
Currently, the federal government is strongly advising Americans not to congregate in groups of 10 or more.
Experts are also urging people to practice social distancing, which involves staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of 6 feet or more from others when they venture out in public.
If you, or someone you know, begins exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus (including fever, coughing, or shortness of breath), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises you to call your doctor immediately. It is also important to note that these symptoms may not appear right away: Many who have tested positive for the coronavirus did so when they showed no outward symptoms; they should appear within two to 14 days.
-
Speaking with CNN this week, Patzer said that just like so many people, she's trying to adjust to a "new normal" under scary circumstances.
"My husband and I are really very privileged and fortunate to have a place in our house where he can move and separate himself, for us to really do our part in social distancing," Patzer told CNN anchor Jake Tapper.
She also admitted that given the circumstances, their ability to even do this inside their home is a "luxury" not everyone has. But she has a message for those who are ignoring the pleas of health officials and even the federal government.
"We really need to do our part to decrease the impact, to flatten the curve and support our healthcare workers," she told Tapper, and the best way to do that is to "listen to public health guidance and to stay home."
Share this Story