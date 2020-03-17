Mom Raises $7K For Janitors Who Are Working Tirelessly To Protect Students Still in School

Brooke Bennett Thomas/Facebook
The coronavirus crisis has made everyone concerned for their child's well-being, whether they're still in school or joining you on a walk around the block. Although it seems as if children tend to suffer less severely when exposed to the virus, the classroom is a breeding ground for germs, which is one reason the community of Williston, Vermont, wanted to thank the heroic adults protecting their kids' lives. Mom Brooke Thomas collaborated with other parents to pay tribute to the custodial team who cleaned local schools for two days straight after a staff member had reason to suspect they were exposed to the coronavirus.
Two schools in the district were closed after the coronavirus scare.
Allen Brook School and Williston Central School were closed March 9 and 10 after a staff member exhibited cold-like symptoms, CNN reported. The staffer had been traveling out of state, and the hotel where the person stayed had some confirmed cases, Thomas told the cable news outlet.
The school district was proactive, sending out a letter that explained to parents why officials were closing school.
District officials also noted the measures they were taking to disinfect the school, mentioning that the janitorial staff would be doing a deep clean of all the classrooms.
That's when the mom and other local parents had a brilliant idea.
Thomas recalled the conversation between parents that happened in a local parents' Facebook group early last week. "I said that we need to recognize that these staff members who are going into potential contamination and a disaster zone, really, and putting themselves at risk," she explained to CNN. "It's already an under-appreciated job as it is and not one that gets a lot of respect."
The parents decided to create a fundraiser for staff to show their appreciation.
“They were potentially exposing themselves to this virus and to harmful chemicals,” the mom told Today. “I think the comment made everyone realize that those were the people going right into it. That kind of started it.”
Originally, CNN reported, the group had a goal of $200, but after posting their fundraiser to Facebook, they received more support than they could have imagined. Thomas told CNN that by the following morning, they had raised more than $2K.
By March 13, the parents had raised more than $7K.
More than 250 people donated to the fundraiser.
"It just blew up overnight," she said. Thomas officially ended her fundraiser Monday, and in total, the parents gathered $7,450.
She said the result isn't all that surprising. "It was feel-good way to get people to recognize that and promote kindness when this mass hysteria is happening," Thomas explained.
Luckily, the staff member ended up testing negative for COVID-19.
Williston Schools Lead Principal Greg Marino told CNN in an email that "the school was truly touched by this heartwarming effort."
Although schools reopened following the deep cleaning, they've been closed again as of today, like many others around the country.
Thomas hopes that her efforts might spark more acts of giving at other schools.
She told Today that she hopes fundraisers like these will become "the norm" during this crazy time. "A friend of mine started her own fundraiser in Massachusetts," Thomas said. "My hope is that this act of kindness will go viral across the country. ... I think these good-hearted, kind things are what people need right now."
