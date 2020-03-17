6-Month-Old Dies After Teen Dad Allegedly Shoves Him Roughly Into Bouncer Seat

Decker was arrested March 9 and charged with one count of endangering children, which is a second-degree felony.

The criminal complaint file March 10 noted that the boy had “rib fractures and bilateral retinal hemorrhages,” the Newark Advocate stated.

Before his arrest, Decker admitted to police that he was rough with the baby but did not intentionally harm him. Police noted that the dad did not dispute the story that Adrien's mother told them.