6-Month-Old Dies After Teen Dad Allegedly Shoves Him Roughly Into Bouncer Seat

A nearly 7-month-old in Ohio died after his teen father allegedly fatally injured him. Eighteen-year-old Michael Decker is accused of roughly handling his son Adrien and giving him head and rib injuries that led to his death.
-
Adrien's mother told police that the boy's father had been up with him an hour to a few hours before she learned that her son wasn't breathing.
-
Adrien almost immediately stopped crying, and the two parents went back to sleep.
Decker and Adrien's mother only realized that the infant was unresponsive about 9:30 that morning. A criminal complaint filed in Licking County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday stated that the child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, where staff at the hospital noted that Adrien had brain swelling when he arrived.
-
-
On Thursday, Adrien was officially declared dead.
People reported that the decision to take Adrien off of life support came after he was officially declared brain dead.
-
Decker was arrested March 9 and charged with one count of endangering children, which is a second-degree felony.
The criminal complaint file March 10 noted that the boy had “rib fractures and bilateral retinal hemorrhages,” the Newark Advocate stated.
Before his arrest, Decker admitted to police that he was rough with the baby but did not intentionally harm him. Police noted that the dad did not dispute the story that Adrien's mother told them.
-
-
Decker is being held on a $250,000 bond.
A GoFundMe account has been created to support the family and raise money for Adrien's funeral. Thus far it has raised more than $4,600.
"At this time we are working on setting up the proper funeral arrangements this sweet boy deserves and we ask for help from our community as no one expects to bury their child/grandchild," the page stated. "The family of Adrien wants to thank everyone for the kind words, love, and prayers."
Share this Story