Man Allegedly Beat 1-Year-Old To Death & Refused To Call 911 Despite Mom’s Pleas

It was 7:30 a.m., several hours after she'd gotten to work, when McGee got the call -- and she rushed home immediately to check on her son.

Once she got there, it was clear things were worse than she ever could have imagined.

"When I saw my son, I knew something was wrong," McGee said of her son, who just turned 1 on February 28. "I could tell by the way he was acting.”