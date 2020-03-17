Man Allegedly Beat 1-Year-Old To Death & Refused To Call 911 Despite Mom’s Pleas

A Birmingham, Alabama, mother has been left heartbroken over the death of her only son, who allegedly died at the hands of her abusive boyfriend earlier this month. Natasha McGee, 23, got the tragic call that her 1-year-old son, Jayden, wasn't breathing on March 7 -- and from there, it quickly spiraled into a "nightmare,’’ the mother shared, according to AL.com.
-
McGee was at work when she got a call from her former boyfriend, 35-year-old Christopher Eugene Knight.
-
It was 7:30 a.m., several hours after she'd gotten to work, when McGee got the call -- and she rushed home immediately to check on her son.
Once she got there, it was clear things were worse than she ever could have imagined.
"When I saw my son, I knew something was wrong," McGee said of her son, who just turned 1 on February 28. "I could tell by the way he was acting.”
-
-
The frantic mother managed to get her son into the car, but soon realized that she should call paramedics for help first.
"He was alive, but he wasn’t saying anything,’’ she recalled. “He was fighting to breathe. I knew he was still alive, but he wasn’t alert.”
Once they arrived, Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service took Jayden to Children’s of Alabama. His mother was beside herself and unable to make it to the hospital alone, so she called family and friends to help.
“I really wasn’t able to drive,’’ she shared.
-
A doctor eventually had to break the terrible news to her: Jayden suffered a fractured skull and had a blood clot.
He was immediately taken into surgery, but his condition was critical.
“They took a piece of his skull so his brain would have room to swell,’’ the mother recalled.
Sadly, the boy's outlook did not seem positive, and a brain activity test only sparked more questions.
"They said the damage was done before they did surgery," his mother said. "I knew my baby was gone right then and there."
-
-
Still, McGee didn't want to give up hope. She let doctors do as many tests as they could to try to save her son's life.
For the following 72 hours, the mom sat vigil at her son's bedside, and prayed for a miracle.
“I was telling him, ‘Hang in baby boy. Be strong,’’’ she said. “I was telling him I was sorry.”
But ultimately, nothing could be done.
On March 10, Jayden was taken off life support and pronounced dead a short time later. An autopsy from the Jefferson County coroner’s office was scheduled for the next day.
-
Knight was arrested Tuesday at an east Birmingham motel and booked at Jefferson County Jail.
Though it's still unclear what happened, Knight's jail log reveals he's been charged with aggravated child abuse and is being held on a $50,000 bond, according to AL.com.
Authorities, however, told the news outlet that they will be seeking a capital murder warrant.
-
-
This wasn't the first time Jayden had been left in Knight's care.
Knight, who has children of his own, reportedly had watched Jayden on many occasions, and McGee allegedly trusted him. But as for what happened in the moments before Jayden stopped breathing, authorities are still investigating.
“I’m trying to figure out how long [he waited before calling]," McGee added.
-
McGee said she has not spoken to or seen Knight since the morning Jayden died.
The mom is still in disbelief over what happened, and told AL.com that she "didn’t think [Knight] would do something like this because he has children of his own."
Still, it's clear she feels strongly that he's responsible for some kind of abuse, and said she "just wants justice for my baby.”
McGee is planning a funeral Wednesday for her son at Living Faith Baptist Cathedral. In the meantime, a GoFundMe account has been created inJayden's honor and has since raised more than $2,600.
-
-
McGee is also doing her best to keep her son's memory alive, however she can.
“He touched so many people’s hearts,’’ she told AL.com. “He just loved to play. He would smile and just brighten up your day.”
Understandably, it will take considerable time before McGee begins to heal from such a devastating event.
“Waking up today knowing that I can’t see him again, I’m just sad," she said.
Share this Story