Bridezilla Urges Guests To Ignore Coronavirus Warnings so She Can Keep Her Wedding Date

iStock
In an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC has strongly advised against gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks. Sadly, that means that countless life events -- baby showers, birthday parties, and yes, even weddings -- will need to come to a halt. But don't tell that to one bridezilla going viral on Reddit this week. She apparently tried to convince her family and friends that this whole coronavirus thing is NBD, just so she could keep her wedding date.
-
According to the bride's Facebook post, which was shared anonymously on Reddit, she thinks this whole pandemic thing is just media "hysteria."
In a screenshot posted to r/bridezillas, the anonymous woman wrote that under any other circumstances, she would see that the growing pandemic would be "utterly hysterical and [a] great excuse to work from home."
But with her wedding next month, she's apparently looking at things through a very different lens -- and the last thing she wants is to have to cancel or have guests not show.
-
Instead, she thinks her guests need to consider all the "time, money, and emotional well being" she put into planning her wedding.
(Yes, really.)
Most of us are aware that weddings can cost a lot of money and require a lot of planning. Because of that, the disappointment of having to cancel or reschedule at the last minute due to circumstances beyond your control must be heartbreaking.
But to a lot of people, her reaction was a bit ... harsh.
"I need people to start turning against the hysteria the media has caused," the bride declared.
-
-
She believes people have a higher chance of contracting other infectious diseases than they do COVID-19.
That's not exactly true.
The key difference lies in how quickly the coronavirus is spreading. And according to current projections by health experts, COVID-19 is going to get much worse before it gets better.
"We have not yet reached our peak," warned Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, while appearing Sunday on CNN's State of the Union.
It should also be noted that the very chart the bride posted includes the following warning: "We are at the start of a potential pandemic so [the current number of coronavirus related deaths per day] is likely to change."
-
People on Reddit were seriously shook that this bride wasn't taking things seriously -- and that she was spreading misinformation in the process.
"Makes me so fuming," one person said. "This disease is nowhere near its peak and we have no idea how many it will end up infecting."
"Did she completely ignore the 'note?'" a second person wondered. "The lack of foresight some people have regarding a pandemic-level virus with no vaccine is the scariest part of all of this. But stomp your feet and get your wedding girl, I’m sure your lukewarm champagne and room temp shrimp cocktail will be worth it."
"To ignore the fact that people could die just because you want your dream wedding is a level of entitlement that I cannot understand," a third person added. "It sucks putting it off, losing down payments, etcetera... But does that suck worse than people dying?"
-
-
The truth is, no matter how upsetting and "inconvenient" it may be, social distancing is what will help keep everyone healthy right now.
The current death toll in the United States is 69, with more than 3,770 known cases of COVID-19 as of Monday morning, USA Today reported. However, with testing kits unavailable to the majority of the public, that number could be much higher, experts have said.
Over the weekend, other major decisions were made to help stop the spread of the virus, including schools in New York being closed for the next month, a curfew being placed in New Jersey, and business hour restrictions being implemented in states such as New York, Connecticut, Indiana, Maryland, and more.
-
All of these restrictions are for the best, but that's not to say they won't put a strain on the nation -- and the world -- in the meantime.
In areas where children rely on subsidized school lunch programs, the entire community will feel the strain of school closures and lockdowns. And for parents who now have to stay home from work and care for their kids full time during these next few weeks (and possibly through the end of the school year), it definitely won't easy. Both small and large businesses will bleed money by the day -- money owners desperately need to keep afloat.
And yet, these are the measures that need to be made to protect the community at large and hopefully save as many lives as possible.
"For a while, life is not going to be the way it used to be in the United States," Fauci admitted to CNN. "We have to just accept that if we want to do what's best for the American public."
Unfortunately, that goes for weddings, too. So sorry, Anonymous Bridezilla -- here's hoping that your wedding can be rescheduled for the near future. (And that your guests overlook you going seriously off the rails on Facebook this week.)
Share this Story