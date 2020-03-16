Bridezilla Urges Guests To Ignore Coronavirus Warnings so She Can Keep Her Wedding Date

According to the bride's Facebook post, which was shared anonymously on Reddit, she thinks this whole pandemic thing is just media "hysteria."

In a screenshot posted to r/bridezillas, the anonymous woman wrote that under any other circumstances, she would see that the growing pandemic would be "utterly hysterical and [a] great excuse to work from home."

But with her wedding next month, she's apparently looking at things through a very different lens -- and the last thing she wants is to have to cancel or have guests not show.