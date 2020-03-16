Husband Shames Breastfeeding Mom for Walking Around 'Half-Naked' In Front of Their Newborn

iStock
When it comes to nudity at home, everyone has their own definition of what's "normal" -- especially when they bring kids into the mix. Typically, both parents are on the same page about where that line gets drawn, but apparently that isn't the case for one woman on Reddit, who says her husband is up in arms about her habit of wearing just a bra around the house to make it easier to breastfeed their 4-month-old baby.
In her post, the stay-at-home mom explained that she currently breastfeeds her baby about five times a day.
Her husband comes from a religious background, she explained, which has led him to have certain strong views that have impacted their relationship.
"About two years ago, when we moved in together, he made sure to throw out almost all of my clothes that he found inappropriate," the wife shared. "This included spaghetti strap tops, any over-the-shoulder tops, bikinis, skirts, short dresses, and even some bras."
It was pretty controlling behavior, to say the least.
After the closet clean-out, the mom said she was furious with her husband for about two months.
Even though he did try to make it up to her by buying her all new clothes, he only let her buy things that he found appropriate.
"I still love my husband, I really do, but sometimes he can get too bossy," the wife admitted.
(Uh, yeah ... YA THINK?)
The woman hit her boiling point recently when her husband flipped out over her new choice of home attire.
Here's the thing: Newborn babies need to eat -- like a lot. And when you're breastfeeding, it makes sense to look for outfits that are comfortable and easy to adjust for multiple feedings per day.
Of course, when you're limited as to what you can even have hanging in your closet, things can get even more dicey.
Hence, the reason why the mom started wearing a bra around the house.
"I didn’t mention this to my husband because I didn’t think that he would care, since I only do it at home," she shared.
But it turns out, he cares -- he really, REALLY cares.
The husband recently asked his wife why she was always "half-naked" around their house.
No matter how much she tried to explain that she was doing it to make it easier for her to breastfeed, her husband was simply not on board.
"He asked me to stop doing it because I was exposing my body to our child," the mom shared. "I tried telling him that he was wrong, but he said that our baby should remain innocent."
"I honestly stopped trying to convince him that I was right (I still believe i’m right)," she continued. "And I’m still doing it behind his back, but I do feel that i’m not being truthful to him."
Is she in the wrong?
In the comments, many Redditors said her husband was nuts for making her feel so terrible about her body.
"Your husband has some serious issues," one commenter wrote. "Feeding a baby from your naked breast, much less wearing a bra around them is not going to spoil their 'innocence.' The only real danger to the baby here is your husband's 18th century worldview."
In fact, a lot of people even thought he was being emotionally abusive.
"Controlling what you wear and how you look is a very common form of abuse," one commenter pointed out. "Let me guess, he controls when you go out and who with, or who you speak to and when too? If not, it will come. (Trust me I have been there.) I wish you luck because you are going to need it I'm afraid."
Another person just had one question for her: "He’s aware that the baby came out of you right?"
In this case, we're definitely on mom's side.
If her son isn't going to remember being breastfed (hello -- he's a baby!), then the chances of him remembering his mom in her bra are most likely slim to none. And even if they weren't, is that really such a big deal?
Either way, it seems this mama might have to have a discussion with her husband when it comes to boundaries. At the very least, she should be able to control what's in her closet and what she wears.
