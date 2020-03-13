Women Learn How Many Men Are ‘Just Starting’ To Wash Their Hands After Using the Bathroom

@christinacorso/Twenty20
If there is any silver lining to be found during this whole coronavirus outbreak, it may be that we're all getting a much-need reminder of the proper way to wash our hands and keep germs at bay. But apparently, some of us needed to learn this lesson way more than others. That's because the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed there's one group of people who have a less than stellar history with hand-washing. And no, it's not kids -- it's men.
-
Comedian Jenny Joffe recently called this out after seeing some disturbing tweets from guys online.
"Hmm didn’t realize until coronavirus how shocking it is to walk into a public men’s room and see all the sinks actually being used," comedian Demi Adejuyigbe tweeted on March 4.
(No wonder there never seems to be a line in the men's bathroom -- they're saving tons of time by not washing their hands!)
-
Comedian Dan McCoy also remarked that it was a "surprise" to see men suddenly scrubbing up.
In a separate tweet the same day, McCoy noted that he was surprised to see a line in the men's room, "as coronavirus makes men wash their hands for the first time."
Yikes.
-
-
We think Jaffe's reaction to all of this probably speaks for all women ...
"WERE MEN NOT WASHING THEIR [expletive] HANDS?!" she asked the Twitterverse. "WHAT THE [expletive], GUYS?! I'm so upset."
Honestly? Same.
-
Others (ahem, women) chimed in to say they were straight-up SHOCKED to learn men hadn't been washing their hands this whole time.
"Jenny I did not know this and now I wish I did not know this," one woman wrote. "Do dudes think, 'my d--k is perf, no need to soap up after a visit?'"
Others, however, were not shocked at all.
"Yes! I surveyed dad, brothers, and friends and they LAUGHED at the idea," one woman wrote in the thread. “'We just peed! God.' OH OK. Sounds like someone wasn’t taught that their genitals are inherently dirty, DANIEL."
"Apparently only 31 percent of men wash their hands after they use the bathroom," another woman chimed in. "Even when they poop!!!!!"
-
-
Unfortunately (for ALL of us), there is actually evidence to support that most men aren't keeping it clean on the regular.
A 2009 study conducted by the American Journal of Public Health and cited by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, found that only 31% of men washed their hands after a visit to the bathroom.
That means that a whopping 69& of men are leaving the bathroom with dirty digits.
In comparison, 65% of women wash their hands in public restrooms -- which is double the rate of men.
-
It's fair to say that now more than ever, we all have to kick our hygiene habits into overdrive.
The CDC recommends that everyone wash their hands with soap for at least 20 seconds, "especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing."
If soap isn't available, the agency advises people to use a hand sanitizer that is at least 60% alcohol and to "cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry."
Most importantly, the CDC warns that we should be keeping our hands away from our eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, as that is one of the ways they've found that coronavirus can be contracted.
Of course, if you're already doing this, then brava! You're doing your part to keep yourself and others healthy. But if you're not -- or, if you suspect that the men in your life are not -- it might be a good time to heed the CDC's warnings. And in the case of your husband/brother/son/coworker, you might want to offer a gentle reminder to wash their dang hands. (Of course, if all else fails, perhaps one of these hilarious hand-washing posters can do the talking for you?)
