Evelyn Boswell’s Grieving Dad Breaks Silence After 15-Month-Old’s Body Confirmed as Hers

Less than a week after Tennessee police discovered remains believed to be missing toddler Evelyn Boswell, authorities have confirmed the body has been positively identified. On Wednesday, the child's father spoke out for the first time since she was reported missing in February to share his heartbreak over the news.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation gave the sad update in a video shared Wednesday on Twitter.
“As we feared, the remains have now been positively identified and are, in fact, those of the 15-month-old girl," bureau public information officer Leslie Earhart shared in the video. "We understand that Evelyn captured your hearts. She captured ours as well. But … we’re limited to what details can be released.”
The toddler was first reported missing February 18 by her grandfather, David Jones.
At the time, the child had not been seen by friends or relatives since "sometime in early December" -- a detail that puzzled and alarmed investigators.
"We pray every day she is found in good health and can be brought back and taken care of," Jones told WCYB at the time. "It's just been a stress on all of us."
From the start of the investigation, however, the toddler's mother, 18-year-old Megan Boswell, drew suspicion, as she gave several contradictory statements to both police and reporters about the whereabouts of her child.
Most confusing of all was why she never reported the toddler missing herself.
In the days that followed, Megan seemed to have various reasons for why she didn't report the disappearance.
First, she claimed she left Evelyn with a babysitter before leaving for work, and suggested that the babysitter had her. But Megan's refusal to name names left police with little to go on.
"Well, the reason I didn't report it or anything was I knew the person who had her, and I didn't want them to run away with her," Boswell later told WCYB in an attempt to explain her actions. "In a way I knew that as soon as anything went down this person was going to disappear and they have. They won't answer phone calls. They just kinda disappeared."
Then, she claimed the "babysitter" was actually her mother, Angela Boswell, 42. She claimed that Angela took Evelyn to a campground one day, and she never saw her again.
Days later, Angela Boswell was arrested along with her boyfriend, William McCloud, 33.
The pair were taken in on charges of driving a stolen car, CNN reported, but Evelyn was nowhere to be found.
Then, on February 25, Megan was arrested as well, on charges of making false reports to police.
“Every time we talk to her, her story changes,” Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy told reporters after her arrest. “I’m serious about that. Every single time.”
All three are being held in jail as the investigation continues. For now, no one has been charged with murder, but a judge did raise Megan Boswell's bail to $150,000 once the remains were confirmed to be her daughter's.
Even after the arrests, police were coming up dry in their search for Evelyn.
An extensive search of a pond in Tennessee, where police had received a tip, proved inconclusive, and hundreds of leads that came in over a tip line led them nowhere.
But finally, on March 6, authorities announced that they had found the remains of a child believed to be Evelyn on a property in Blountville, Tennessee, which belonged to a relative of Megan Boswell.
It would take several days for a coroner to confirm her identity, but on Wednesday, news broke: The body was Evelyn's.
That same day, Evelyn's father, Ethan Perry, issued a statement on behalf of himself and the Perry family, WJHL reported:
“While we continue to ask for privacy as we grieve this terrible tragedy, it has come to our attention there are various unauthorized fundraising efforts on Evelyn’s and our family’s behalf in regards to Evelyn. Also, there are those on social media claiming to speak for our family, these claims are false.
"Our focus has always been Evelyn and now on the investigation and bringing all of those responsible to justice. We have complete faith and confidence in law enforcement to do just that."
According to People, it's unclear when exactly Perry and Megan Boswell were together and when they split, but what is known is that Boswell had full custody of Evelyn because Perry was on active military duty in another state.
The father's statement continued:
"We ask you all again to please respect our privacy. At the same time, we would also like to thank the public for their outpouring of love for Evelyn and law enforcement for their incredible dedication to this case.
"When and if the appropriate time comes for statements, fundraisers etc., it will come from our family and be relayed to, and confirmed by trusted media and or the authorities. Thank you again.”
Evelyn's maternal grandfather has also spoken out on behalf of the entire Boswell family.
Tommy Boswell Sr., in addition to several other Boswell family members, issued a joint statement on the day investigators discovered the remains, according to WATE. In it, the grandfather spoke of the anguish the family is feeling over Evelyn's loss, though he was clear to point out that he is not speaking on behalf of the little girl's grandmother, Angela.
The statement read as follows:
“The immediate Boswell family (excluding Angela Jones Boswell) of Evelyn are in anguish and grief over their loss. It has been a very rough and trying time for everyone. At this time they do not want to speak publicly in regards to the tragedy. They are still trying to process what has happened. They ask for media and the public to respect their wishes. They need more time to grieve, privately."
Boswell also took a moment to thank neighbors, friends, and even strangers for the kindness and support they've shown these last few weeks, saying:
"The show of love and support does not go unnoticed. The family appreciates the prayers, memorials, and love that has been shown for Evelyn. In such a dark time, it shows there are loving people out there. All we want is justice for Evelyn and whoever is responsible to pay for the crime.
"The family would also like everyone to know there has not been any fundraisers or donations for funeral arrangements approved by the Boswell Family. The Boswell Family would like to reach out to Ethan Perry and family to come together for all arrangements for sweet Evelyn. There has been a lot of hate, threats, and lies thrown at members of the family not involved in the disappearance of Evelyn. The family would like to keep the ceremony private for family and close friends, due to that. Please try to show respect to those that are grieving and experiencing a heartbreaking loss."
The statement concluded with "a special thank you to SCSO, TBI, and FBI for the endless hours and work being put in to bringing Evelyn the justice she deserves.”
