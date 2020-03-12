Evelyn Boswell’s Grieving Dad Breaks Silence After 15-Month-Old’s Body Confirmed as Hers

The toddler was first reported missing February 18 by her grandfather, David Jones.

At the time, the child had not been seen by friends or relatives since "sometime in early December" -- a detail that puzzled and alarmed investigators.

"We pray every day she is found in good health and can be brought back and taken care of," Jones told WCYB at the time. "It's just been a stress on all of us."



From the start of the investigation, however, the toddler's mother, 18-year-old Megan Boswell, drew suspicion, as she gave several contradictory statements to both police and reporters about the whereabouts of her child.

Most confusing of all was why she never reported the toddler missing herself.