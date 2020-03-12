Mom Says Child Is Getting Bullied in School Over COVID-19 Racism & Demands Parents Do Better

She suspects the problem may have started two days earlier, when her son's school began talking to students about the virus.

After school, he started looking up information on YouTube and stumbled upon a video that terrified him.

"There’s this video that’s supposed to be completely cynical and funny and just not real," she told Slate. "It talks about how there’s an exchange student who goes over to Wuhan and he gives mouth-to-mouth to a dying snake on the floor of some meat stall, and it progressively goes until this guy dies."

The mom thought the animated video was very clearly satirical, but her son wasn't laughing.

"As the guy passes away and starts saying goodbye, my son immediately starts crying," she added. "I totally freak out. I’m like, 'If I had known that you would respond this way, I would have never let you watch this video.'”