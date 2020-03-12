Mom Says Child Is Getting Bullied in School Over COVID-19 Racism & Demands Parents Do Better

iStock
The flood of information we're now getting about the encroaching coronavirus has started to create panic across the country and the world -- particularly after the World Health Organization labeled it a pandemic on Wednesday. The anxiety is real and understandable, but one thing that's not understandable is ostracizing people because we're afraid that they *might* have the coronavirus. This was the point that one mom was recently trying to make in a heartbreaking essay told to Slate reporter Aaron Mak. In it, the anonymous mom shared that her son was being bullied in school by kids who suspected him of being a coronavirus carrier -- simply because he's Asian American.
The Southern California mom explained that she first noticed something was wrong with her 8-year-old when he came home from school last week.
She suspects the problem may have started two days earlier, when her son's school began talking to students about the virus.
After school, he started looking up information on YouTube and stumbled upon a video that terrified him.
"There’s this video that’s supposed to be completely cynical and funny and just not real," she told Slate. "It talks about how there’s an exchange student who goes over to Wuhan and he gives mouth-to-mouth to a dying snake on the floor of some meat stall, and it progressively goes until this guy dies."
The mom thought the animated video was very clearly satirical, but her son wasn't laughing.
"As the guy passes away and starts saying goodbye, my son immediately starts crying," she added. "I totally freak out. I’m like, 'If I had known that you would respond this way, I would have never let you watch this video.'”
Then, two days later, her son came home from school visibly freaked.
Her poor little guy broke down in tears and asked his mom, “Oh God, Mom, am I going to die?”
It was at that point that he shared what the classmate had said to him, and the mom couldn't believe her ears.
"That’s when I got really upset," she shared. "I don’t need my son to come home thinking he’s got the coronavirus and that he’s going to die. It was heartbreaking to even hear him say that."
Her inner mama bear soon came out, and she immediately demanded to know who the boy was that hurt her son.
Her son told her that it wasn't someone he usually hangs out with but he sees him around school.
"I asked, 'Why would he say that to you?'" she said. "He goes, 'I don’t know.'”
The concerned mom did her best to remind her son of the facts.
"At that point I said, 'Look, you don’t have the coronavirus,'" she said. "'We haven’t traveled anywhere. We’re telling you to wash your hands as soon as you come home from school. You always cover your cough. You don’t share food or drinks with anybody. You don’t even have a cough. You don’t have any symptoms. You didn’t give mouth-to-mouth to the snake.'"
But when she threatened to go to the principal, her son insisted he didn't want to make the incident a big deal.
The mom promised not to mention the child by name, but did tell her son that she wanted to talk to the principal, to put a stop to any kind of talk like this at school.
Later, the principal told the mom that he wouldn't let this kind of discussion happen again. But that was when the mom asked a crucial question: "I was more insistent and asked if this happened because my son is Asian," she said.
The principal said he didn't believe the incident was racially motivated, but she's still not so sure.
"I can’t really see how it could be any other way, since it doesn’t seem like the other kid was telling anyone else that they had the coronavirus," she remarked.
In her heart, the mom does believe that the incident was rooted in race."I don’t know how much of it was just the fact that my son is Asian," she admitted. "I didn’t talk to the other young man, so I have really no idea how his family might have been talking about the coronavirus at home."
There are a lot of unknowns here, which is what makes the spread of the coronavirus so scary. But at the same time, there's a lot of misinformation being spread, too. And in some ways, that can be far more damaging to society than we realize.
"Did he misunderstand something from his parents?" the mom wondered aloud. "Could his parents actually have said that all Asian kids are carriers? I doubt it, but you can’t help thinking about it.""The fact that he said to my son, 'I’m not allowed to hang out with people like you because you might have coronavirus' -- I mean, there’s no other way to take it other than, 'You’re from an Asian family, you might have it, you might’ve tried to travel to China,'” she continued.
And her son sort of guessed that this might have been about his race, too.
Kids are always more perceptive than we give them credit for, so of course her son wanted to know "Why would that kid say it to me and not to my other friends?"
"I don’t know if he really recognizes what it means for something to be racially motivated, but I think it was something he realizes might’ve happened because he is Asian," she said.
Now, her son doesn't want to talk about it anymore. In fact, he wants the whole thing to go away.
The mom said she fears that he doesn't want people to know "that he’d been addressed this way."
But it's also got her thinking whether his ethnicity has been a source of teasing in the past, too.
"To be honest, I don’t know if maybe race has been an issue in the past at school, because I don’t actually talk to him about it," she said. "He probably wouldn’t bring it up."
-
The mom is also afraid that incidents like these will negatively impact her son down the line.
She said she's experienced racism in her own life and it kills her to see her son experiencing it now, too. But she worries that comments like these will change how he feels about himself.
"Right now, he’s friends with whoever is friends with him, or whoever’s nice; I don’t want to take that away by making him worry that he’s going to get discriminated against," she adds. "But I think it’s going to happen no matter what as he grows up, because at some point in time we all experience it. It doesn’t matter what you do in life. [Racists] don’t see you as a person."
In the comments, many people agreed that this kind of bullying should not be tolerated.
"The virus has really spread all over and acting in accordance with stereotypes won't protect you," one person said.
While a second person found the principal's reaction laughable, saying:
"Oh, of course it's not racism! It's NEVER racism. Sure, racism exists, there are just no instances when the lived experience of a non-white person involves them experiencing racism. And children? Children aren't capable of racism! They don't learn anything from the world around them -- not until 20, at least. Everyone knows that!"
"That's awful," another person added. "I'm sorry. People can be so cruel."
But there were some who thought the mom was overreacting, and that her son needed to toughen up.
"Kids are mean," one person commented. "Overcoming that kind of crap is part of growing up. Making a huge deal about it after the kid says not to isn't helping."
"It's a tough world out there and you can't protect your kids from everything," a second person added. "Most times they don't need their parent calling the principal. Let them deal with it on their own, it'll make them stronger adults."
"This has happened at my kid's elementary school," someone else said. "'Don't stand next to ____ because Chinese people have coronavirus.'"
"These kids are 7 and 8," the commenter continued. "They aren't being racist on purpose, they just don't understand what's happening in much detail beyond the fact that this scary disease comes from China and lots of people in China have it. So don't berate them for being racist, just educate them about how all this stuff works."
If you ask us, that answer just doesn't cut it. The fact is, it's not only Asian Americans who are getting the virus. As the last few weeks have shown, the coronavirus can be contracted by anyone -- regardless of race, age, or gender. In fact, the Asian American Journalist Association recently called on news outlets to be more mindful in their reporting of the virus, as the widespread use of images of Asian Americans in articles about COVID-19 have been fueling "xenophobia and racism that have already emerged since the outbreak."
The association also asked that the coronavirus not be referred to as the "Wuhan virus" -- again, because it has only served to fuel anxiety and fear about Asian Americans.
If nothing else, this mother's story proves that how we talk about the coronavirus matters.
It's important to teach our kids that no specific group or class of people are more likely to be carriers than others, unless they show symptoms of the virus or have tested positive for COVID-19. And no amount of fear or anxiety justifies racism -- not now, or ever.
