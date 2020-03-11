Winery's Fat-Shaming Entrance 'Challenge' Has Women Appalled & Disgusted

The gate, which is apparently called the "Stature Challenge Door," has six slots of shrinking size -- the smallest being "Congratulations."

Other door sizes are labeled as "Chubby," "Plump," and "Standard." (Yes, really.)

In a Facebook post that has since been deleted, Tucker wrote that the gate left her "disgusted" and shocked that the winery owners apparently "thought this was okay."

Tucker added that she thought the gate would give people "bad body issues" (if they didn't already struggle with that).

