4 Boys Suffer Chemical Burns From Homemade ‘Sanitizer Spray’ Sold at 7-Eleven

According to a joint statement from New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal and Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella, which was obtained by NJ.com, the owner of the River Vale location “mixed commercially available foaming sanitizer, which was not meant for resale, with water and packaged it in aftermarket bottles to be sold at the 7-Eleven on Rivervale Road."

From there, “an apparent chemical reaction from the mixture caused the burns,” the statement noted.