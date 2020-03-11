4 Boys Suffer Chemical Burns From Homemade ‘Sanitizer Spray’ Sold at 7-Eleven

Police are looking into the questionable practices of a 7-Eleven business owner in Westwood, New Jersey, after four young boys suffered burns from a homemade "sanitizer spray" sold at the convenience store. The owner has since been charged with four counts of child endangerment and deceptive business practices, NJ.com reported.
Manisha Bharade reportedly made the DIY concoction amid growing demand for hand sanitizer during the coronavirus outbreak.
According to a joint statement from New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal and Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella, which was obtained by NJ.com, the owner of the River Vale location “mixed commercially available foaming sanitizer, which was not meant for resale, with water and packaged it in aftermarket bottles to be sold at the 7-Eleven on Rivervale Road."
From there, “an apparent chemical reaction from the mixture caused the burns,” the statement noted.
Police learned about the DIY sanitizer after several concerning photos were shared on social media.
The pictures showed a young boy "with apparent burns to his arm and leg,” River Vale Police Lt. John DeVoe told NJ.com.
An unnamed parent posted the pictures after taking her son to the emergency room. As a police report recounted, three 10-year-olds and an 11-year-old suffered burns after using the mixture. One was treated at the hospital and released, according to CBS 2, and the other boys had more mild reactions.
About 8:15 p.m. Monday, police went to investigate the 7-Eleven and discovered five bottles of the sanitizer still on the shelves.
Nine bottles, however, were unaccounted for. Police have since sent the mixture for testing to learn exactly what ingredients were in the formula. Meanwhile, New Jersey's Division of Consumer Affairs has started to review the store's practices regarding "the sale and promotion of health and sanitation products,” the statement read.
Police also sent a letter to Bharade demanding that she keep records relating to the preparation of the mixture.
The New Jersey attorney general certainly didn't mince words when it came to Bharade's actions.
“Let me be perfectly clear; if you try to take advantage of our residents during a public health emergency, we will hold you accountable,” Grewal told NJ.com. “Retailers who try to make a quick buck by exploiting others will face civil and criminal consequences."
At this time, it's unclear whether or not Bharade, 47, has obtained a lawyer.
Meanwhile, a reporter at NJ.com called the 7-Eleven location and spoke to an employee who insisted the sprays were safe but declined to comment any further.
Police are asking anyone who might have purchased the sanitizer to call them at (201) 664-1111 with any information they can share.
