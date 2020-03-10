Teacher’s Pep Talk on ‘Cough Pockets’ is the Video Every Kid Needs to See Right Now

According to Laurie Goff, there absolutely is a wrong way to cough.

Want to know how to cough? This is how I teach my preschool students. Hope it helps. pic.twitter.com/eSwIzs02pZ

We've all seen it. You're having a perfectly normal conversation with your 2-year-old, and then they start hacking away, straight into their hands. (Yuck!) In fact, we all probably know a couple of grown-ups who do this.

That is why Goff shared one of the biggest rules she has for her preschool students Saturday in a tweet: "We do not cough in our hands."

Almost 25,000 people have liked Goff's simple but effective tip on Twitter so far, and it's easy to see why the advice is so popular -- especially now that the coronavirus is on everyone's mind.

