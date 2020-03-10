Dad Finds Out Another Parent Spanked His Child During a Playdate & Calls the Police

It all went down recently when his son was having a playdate at his friend Oliver's house.

The dad wrote that the two boys get along great and are in the same class together at school. After hosting a successful play date themselves, the dad sent his son over to Oliver's another day, expecting things to pretty much go the same way.

Sadly, they did not.

"[My son] comes home hours later in tears," the dad explained. "Oliver's mum dropped him off, telling me briefly at the door that he was naughty, so I asked him what was up and he told me 'Oli's mummy slapped me on the butt.'"