Dad Finds Out Another Parent Spanked His Child During a Playdate & Calls the Police

There's no denying that the topic of spanking is a hot-button issue. But whether or not it's OK to spank your own child isn't at the center of one dad's post that's lighting up Reddit this week. Instead, the question of what you would do if someone else spanked your kid has people debating what the appropriate response would be (and they're getting pretty heated in the process).
In his anonymous post, the father explained that he's a single dad who's been staunchly opposed to spanking his kid for years.
He wrote that it's simply "not my style" to discipline his kid with corporal punishment, and admitted that it made him resent his own father as a kid. But he never could have expected that he'd have to deal with another parent stepping in.
It all went down recently when his son was having a playdate at his friend Oliver's house.
The dad wrote that the two boys get along great and are in the same class together at school. After hosting a successful play date themselves, the dad sent his son over to Oliver's another day, expecting things to pretty much go the same way.
Sadly, they did not.
"[My son] comes home hours later in tears," the dad explained. "Oliver's mum dropped him off, telling me briefly at the door that he was naughty, so I asked him what was up and he told me 'Oli's mummy slapped me on the butt.'"
At first, the dad admits he didn't fully get the severity of it.
"I kinda brushed it off as a sorta soft thing she must have done," the dad shared. "But then [my son] stripped his pants right off to show me half of his behind and his whole left thigh was bright red."
(WHAT?!)
"It's been a while and the color still hasn't gone down," the dad continued. "I know my son and he's been upset about it all evening, said it really hurt him. He's only 6 years old and she obviously hit him hard ... "
Not wasting a moment, the dad immediately fired off a text, asking the mother if she spanked his son.
At the time of his post, the dad shared that the mother still hadn't replied, and that he wasn't really sure what to do in this situation.
He admitted feeling even more at a loss as a single dad without a co-parent to lean on for advice.
"My kid's mum is out of the picture and I don't know how to handle this crap," he shared. "I'm p---ed [the other parent] hit my 6-year-old and even more p---ed now that he told me the reason was he 'lost the jigsaw piece under the rug.'"
(Yep -- THAT was the "reason" behind the spanking.)
In his post, the dad asked the good people of Reddit for some advice on what to do next.
"I don't know if I should call her or wait until after school pick up time or what?!" he wrote. "Sorry I'm just a little out of my depth and unsure if my anger is even justified. Any help very much appreciated."
It didn't take long for people to jump in with LOTS of advice.
A lot of people said the dad definitely shouldn't take this lightly.
"I would report her," one person wrote. "No one hits my children, ever. Your son needs you to have his back and be his voice. If she hits guests imagine what she does to her own children."
"This is my thought, too," another person agreed. "If she's willing to hit someone else's 6-year-old for losing a jigsaw piece so hard it leaves marks, there is no telling what she does to her own kid! I don't even want to think about what I would do if someone did this to my kid! This makes me mad!"
"No one has a right to lay a hand on anyone else. Period," someone else commented.
For some, the story was particularly triggering, and led them to share stories of their own thoughts on the matter.
"I promised my daughter when she was little that I would never hit her and she's 11 now and I haven't," one person shared. "I never will. I love the simple logic that if it's illegal to hit adults it should be illegal to hit children."
Many agreed. In fact, US states differ widely in how they treat the subject of spanking. In states like Texas, spanking becomes looked at as abuse if it “results in substantial harm to a child,” TIME reported. But in Maine, a mark left by hitting is deemed legal if it leaves "no more than transient discomfort or minor temporary marks.”
How that's exactly determined, however, is quite murky.
In the end, the dad updated Redditors to say that he thought long and hard, and decided to report the mom to police.
"I CALLED THE LOCAL POLICE STATION and an incident has been reported," the dad shared. "Thanks for alerting me to do this, I feel I've messed this up badly by waiting so long. They said they would like to come round tomorrow morning to talk to my son and then Oliver later at school. I've been told not to contact her further in case she coaches her kid, but after tomorrow is over I'm giving her a piece of my mind."
He also admitted to "stumbling through the whole dad thing," and although he loves it, he wishes he "didn't make mistakes like this, but I will use this to learn and better myself."
In the end, that's really all any of us can do -- and what's most important of all, of course, is that he has his kid's best interest in mind. Hopefully, the police can take things from here.
