2 Families Say Girls' Bodies Were Mixed Up After Car Crash & the Wrong Organs Donated

In the end, the error was only caught after Cooks' mother saw her daughter's "body" at the funeral home.

The mother was both stunned and traumatized by the realization.

"When I was allowed to visit with her, I was robbed of that first chance of viewing her because I did walk in and see Ms. Deleigha," she said at a press conference Friday, which she attended with her lawyers and Gibson's parents. "It was not Samara."



Cooks also says she had previously asked several times to see her daughter's body but was denied access.

In that moment, when she was expected to see her daughter but instead saw Gibson's body laying in the casket, Renada Cooks admitted that she had a glimmer of hope for one brief moment, wondering if her daughter might somehow be alive. But ultimately, it "was false hope," she said.