Mom Who ‘Beheaded’ 5-Year-Old in Fit of Rage Over Asking for Cereal Loses Insanity Defense

Police in Kyle, Texas, responded to a house call January 5, 2017, that would leave them deeply disturbed. Inside the home was the badly mutilated body of 5-year-old Giovanna Hernandez, who had been repeatedly stabbed and decapitated in a fit of rage. But most shocking of all was who had murdered her -- and why. This week, the girl's 27-year-old mother, Krystle Villanueva, was found guilty of brutally murdering the child after she asked for cereal. A judge sentenced her to life in prison.
The brutal attack unfolded at a home Villanueva shared with Giovanna, the child’s father, Refugio Hernandez Jr., and his parents.
It was the grandfather, Eustorgio Arellano, who frantically called 911 that day to report that Villanueva attacked him, according to a statement from the Hays County Police Department.
According to the statement, she had come at him "without warning" from behind, and stabbed him repeatedly in the back and head. The judge also sentenced Villanueva to 20 years in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for attacking Arellano, according to People.
The girl's grandfather was eventually able to flee the home, and dialed 911 once he reached safety.
But soon after, Villanueva made a 911 call of her own, informing police that she had killed Giovanna because "she asked for cereal."
The mom had apparently done so before walking into another room and stabbing her father-in-law.
When police arrived, they were greeted by a bizarre and grisly scene inside the home. SWAT team members found Villanueva fully nude in the front room in the house, appearing to have recently showered. She was immediately restrained and taken into custody, as authorities rushed through the residence to find her daughter.
The body of her Giovanna was found moments later, inside a bedroom. She had been brutally stabbed and decapitated.
Friends and family noted that Villanueva had struggled with mental health in the past, and the family had been visited by CPS before.
Still, they never could have expected the horror that would unfold inside the family's home that day.
"I couldn't believe it," an unnamed friend told KXAN shortly after the incident. "It's not her, she would never do something like that to her own daughter. She loved her."
As for Villanueva's struggles with drugs and alcohol, in addition to her mental health, the friend shared that, "She tried to get help. I don't know if she just relapsed or ... I really can't say what happened."
"We've always been there for her. We tried to save her so many times," another friend chimed in.
"I feel like I failed her as a friend by not being there," one friend said. "By not being able to help her get through whatever she was going through."
During Villanueva's trial, the defense team pushed hard for an insanity verdict.
During cross-examination, however, the prosecution argued that although Villanueva had been treated multiple times for mental health-related issues in the past, "all such treatment coincided with prior drug abuse, and that the symptoms described by Ms. Villanueva at trial had never been observed in her prior to or after her arrest."
A psychiatric expert, who was provided by the defense, also noted that marijuana use can "exacerbate existing mental conditions and interfere with treatment."
