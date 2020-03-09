Mom Who ‘Beheaded’ 5-Year-Old in Fit of Rage Over Asking for Cereal Loses Insanity Defense

Friends and family noted that Villanueva had struggled with mental health in the past, and the family had been visited by CPS before.

Still, they never could have expected the horror that would unfold inside the family's home that day.

"I couldn't believe it," an unnamed friend told KXAN shortly after the incident. "It's not her, she would never do something like that to her own daughter. She loved her."

As for Villanueva's struggles with drugs and alcohol, in addition to her mental health, the friend shared that, "She tried to get help. I don't know if she just relapsed or ... I really can't say what happened."

"We've always been there for her. We tried to save her so many times," another friend chimed in.

"I feel like I failed her as a friend by not being there," one friend said. "By not being able to help her get through whatever she was going through."