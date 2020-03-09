Dad Who Lost Custody Kills 10-Year-Old in Murder-Suicide During Supervised Visit

Other family members also spoke out about Wyland's tragic death.

Camara's sister, Alysia Camara Gonzalez, said the family is "crushed" by what has happened.

"It's a terrible tragedy," she said. "There's a lot of questions we don't have answers to yet."



Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever remarked that the family may never receive closure.

"You can't bring sense to a senseless crime," he said. "There's never going to be a valid reason for what happened."



A GoFundMe account has been created to raise money for Camara as she grieves the boy she lost. Thus far it has raised more than $44,000.

At the memorial, the mom said she was touched that so many people cared about her son's story, according to ABC 30.

"It's been an honor to be his mother," she said. "In this community, we know his memory will live on."

