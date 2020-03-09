Dad Who Lost Custody Kills 10-Year-Old in Murder-Suicide During Supervised Visit

A mother in Hanford, California, is sharing the unbelievable grief she faces just days after her son was murdered. At a recent memorial service, Christy Camara opened up for the first time publicly about her 10-year-old son, Wyland Gomes, who was killed by his own father, 43-year-old Victor Gomes. According to police, Victor is believed to have shot his son March 2, moments before turning the gun on himself.
Police were dispatched to a residence on West Cortner Street in Hanford at 7:20 a.m. March 2.
Their next discovery would be even more tragic. Officers soon found 10-year-old Wyland, who was unresponsive because of an apparent gunshot wound.
Police are still investigating why the father chose to end his life in such a violent way and take his own son's life in the process.
"Right now, we have no triggering or significant events that can point us to why this occurred today,” Hanford Police Department Capt. Karl Anderson said Monday during a press conference.
However, there does appear to have been some signs there was trouble.
Victor had a history of struggling with mental health issues.
Last week, hundreds of people showed up to a memorial honoring Wyland's life.
Other family members also spoke out about Wyland's tragic death.
Camara's sister, Alysia Camara Gonzalez, said the family is "crushed" by what has happened.
"It's a terrible tragedy," she said. "There's a lot of questions we don't have answers to yet."
Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever remarked that the family may never receive closure.
"You can't bring sense to a senseless crime," he said. "There's never going to be a valid reason for what happened."
A GoFundMe account has been created to raise money for Camara as she grieves the boy she lost. Thus far it has raised more than $44,000.
At the memorial, the mom said she was touched that so many people cared about her son's story, according to ABC 30.
"It's been an honor to be his mother," she said. "In this community, we know his memory will live on."
