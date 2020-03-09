Dad Who Lost Custody Kills 10-Year-Old in Murder-Suicide During Supervised Visit

A mother in Hanford, California, is sharing the unbelievable grief she faces just days after her son was murdered. At a recent memorial service, Christy Camara opened up for the first time publicly about her 10-year-old son, Wyland Gomes, who was killed by his own father, 43-year-old Victor Gomes. According to police, Victor is believed to have shot his son March 2, moments before turning the gun on himself.

  • Police were dispatched to a residence on West Cortner Street in Hanford at 7:20 a.m. March 2.

    Authorities received a tip blood was found at the location of a possible shooting, the Hanford Sentinel reported. When they arrived at the home, police first discovered a man's body, later identified as Victor Gomes, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

  • Their next discovery would be even more tragic. Officers soon found 10-year-old Wyland, who was unresponsive because of an apparent gunshot wound.

    Officers attempted to perform first aid on Wyland before rushing him to Adventist Medical Center, where he died as a result of his injuries. 

    Victor's own mother was reportedly home at the time, but as she is unable to speak English, she called a relative and asked them to dial 911.

  • Police are still investigating why the father chose to end his life in such a violent way and take his own son's life in the process.

    "Right now, we have no triggering or significant events that can point us to why this occurred today,” Hanford Police Department Capt. Karl Anderson said Monday during a press conference.

    However, there does appear to have been some signs there was trouble.

  • Victor had a history of struggling with mental health issues.

    Anderson shared that in 2016, Gomes expressed suicidal thoughts. His case was forwarded to the Kings County District Attorney’s Office to obtain a “good cause order,” which led to Wyland's mother having temporary sole custody.

    At the time, Victor had to turn his gun over to the Hanford Police Department -- and that specific gun is still in police custody. The dad was required to go through a mental health program, and eventually, he was granted supervised visitation of his son. Anderson said Victor lived with his parents, who were required to be there when he had custody of Wyland.

    The murder reportedly occurred during a supervised visit.

  • Last week, hundreds of people showed up to a memorial honoring Wyland's life.

    At the memorial, the boy's mother, Christy Camara, reflected on her son's joyful spirit, ABC 30 reported.

    "He would sit with other kids to make sure they had a friend. He was just that type of person," she said during the event at the Hanford Civic Auditorium. "No mother and her family should go through such tragedy."

  • Other family members also spoke out about Wyland's tragic death.

    Camara's sister, Alysia Camara Gonzalez, said the family is "crushed" by what has happened.

    "It's a terrible tragedy," she said. "There's a lot of questions we don't have answers to yet."

    Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever remarked that the family may never receive closure. 

    "You can't bring sense to a senseless crime," he said. "There's never going to be a valid reason for what happened."

    A GoFundMe account has been created to raise money for Camara as she grieves the boy she lost. Thus far it has raised more than $44,000.

    At the memorial, the mom said she was touched that so many people cared about her son's story, according to ABC 30.

    "It's been an honor to be his mother," she said. "In this community, we know his memory will live on."

