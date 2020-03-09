Dad Breaks Coronavirus Quarantine To Attend Father-Daughter Dance & Now School Is Closed

There have been more than 110,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the word, and 560 cases confirmed in the US. So far, it's resulted in 3,800 deaths, though they have largely happened at the epicenter of the outbreak in China. In many cases, the virus has occurred in people traveling from areas with high concentrations of the virus outbreak, which is why they are being strongly urged to take precautions.

The Missouri family's older daughter, who tested positive for the virus, is said to have flown from Italy to Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Monday, March 2. She then stayed with a friend before taking an Amtrak train home to St. Louis on March 4.



Following the incident, Amtrak issued a statement assuring that the company is "working in close contact with public health and emergency management teams to have the best available information to be able to share with our customers and employees who might be affected."

The company also announced it would be notifying both passengers and employees who may have been on the same train as the infected woman, to make them aware. As an added precaution, the company has also taken the train out of service for a "comprehensive cleaning and disinfection."