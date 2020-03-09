Dad Breaks Coronavirus Quarantine To Attend Father-Daughter Dance & Now School Is Closed

Growing concern over the coronavirus has led to the cancellation of numerous public events and school closings across the country. People are being advised to avoid travel if possible, and are pulling out of vacations, work trips, and more as the number of confirmed cases continues to rise. The message from health experts is clear: If you think you're sick, have already tested positive for COVID-19, or have been exposed to someone who has, stay home. But at least one man in Frontenac, Missouri, apparently didn't heed that advice on Saturday, when he broke quarantine to attend a father-daughter dance at his child's school -- and let's just say, people were not happy about it.
On March 5, the unnamed dad and his family were asked to self-quarantine after one of his daughters reported COVID-19 symptoms.
According to St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, despite being asked by the county to keep away from others while awaiting the results from the young woman's coronavirus test, the girl's father still decided to take his other daughter to the Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill School dinner and dance at the Ritz-Carlton in Clayton.
As it turned out, the man's daughter did indeed test positive for the coronavirus.
But Newsweek reports that the pair only learned the results were positive once they were at the dance. The event started at 6:30 p.m., and the family was reportedly notified about the results of the test between 6 and 6:30 p.m., KMOV reports.
Even worse, the father and daughter attended a pre-dance party at another student's home before the event.
"The way the family has reacted to this situation is really a tale of two reactions, and a study of how people should and should not react to the coronavirus," Page said during the press conference, reports Newsweek.
Page commended the father's eldest daughter for acting "maturely," but the same could not be said of her father.
"The patient's father did not act consistently with the health department's instructions," he continued. "Instead, he decided to take his other daughter to a school function."
Page also said that the family must now remain in their home, or else they could face a forced quarantine by police.
School officials didn't say just how many people were exposed to the pair, but they decided not to take any chances on Monday and canceled classes.
"The likelihood of any of the Burroughs students contracting the virus is extraordinarily low," Andy Abbott, head of John Burroughs School, wrote in an email to school parents.
But the decision to cancel classes on March 9 was a precautionary measure Abbott felt was necessary until more information could be gleaned.
It's not clear yet if the school will stay closed for the rest of the week.
A spokesperson for the school told KMOV that administrators are "always focused on prevention of the spread of germs on campus and will be cleaning tomorrow [Monday]."
"Our full-time cleaning and maintenance staff are on campus each day, cleaning and sanitizing throughout the school day," the spokesperson continued. "We are cleaning continuously to prevent the spread of germs and we will make sure we are taking direction from public health officials as to any additional measures we should take."
The man's older daughter is the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Missouri.
There have been more than 110,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the word, and 560 cases confirmed in the US. So far, it's resulted in 3,800 deaths, though they have largely happened at the epicenter of the outbreak in China. In many cases, the virus has occurred in people traveling from areas with high concentrations of the virus outbreak, which is why they are being strongly urged to take precautions.
The Missouri family's older daughter, who tested positive for the virus, is said to have flown from Italy to Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Monday, March 2. She then stayed with a friend before taking an Amtrak train home to St. Louis on March 4.
Following the incident, Amtrak issued a statement assuring that the company is "working in close contact with public health and emergency management teams to have the best available information to be able to share with our customers and employees who might be affected."
The company also announced it would be notifying both passengers and employees who may have been on the same train as the infected woman, to make them aware. As an added precaution, the company has also taken the train out of service for a "comprehensive cleaning and disinfection."
As of yet, there is no vaccine for COVID-19, though the FDA is busily working on getting one approved.
The CDC recommends that the best way to protect yourself from the illness is to avoid exposure and take everyday precautionary measures instead of panicking. For instance, people should avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth, stay home if they feel sick, cover their mouths when they cough with a tissue (and then throw that tissue in the trash), clean and disinfect frequently touched items using household cleaners, and above all, wash your hands for at least 20 seconds at a time -- especially after using the bathroom.
Officials are also asking any students or faculty members who attended the school dance to stay home when the school reopens.
They are also urged to call the St. Louis County Department of Health Hotline at 314-615-2660 for information on testing or self-quarantining, Fox 2 reports. Additionally, the school is asking that students who do need to be quarantined contact their teachers, so that they can get students homework to prevent them from falling behind.
As for when school is back in session, the Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill School told the news station that an announcement will be made, though how soon parents allow their children to return is up to their own discretion.
