Police Believe They Found Remains of Missing Toddler on Family Member's Property

The disturbing case of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell has continued to plague investigators in North Carolina since she was first reported missing in February -- more than two months after the toddler was last seen. But on Friday, detectives shared a tragic update: Remains believed to be Evelyn's were recovered from a property in Tennessee, owned by an unidentified family member of the toddler's mother.
According to reports, investigators were acting on a tip they'd received when they began to search the property in Blountville, Tennessee.
Right now, details are scarce, and police still await confirmation from a medical examiner that the remains are actually Evelyn's. At a brief news conference Friday, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Leslie Earhart said investigators are withholding further information in “order to preserve the integrity of the investigation."
Detectives also stressed that the investigation remains ongoing, active, and in its early stages, KCCI reported.
The discovery comes after a dizzying two-week investigation, which involved the arrests of both the toddler's mother and grandmother.
Evelyn was first reported missing February 18 by her grandfather, who claimed she had not been seen by family since either late November or early December.
When police began looking into the matter, they issued an Amber Alert in hopes of locating the child quickly -- and hopefully, while she was still alive. But from the very start, Evelyn's mother, Megan Boswell, 18, began drawing a cloud of suspicion when she started making a series of vague and bizarre claims that seemingly contradicted each other.
The mother first claimed that the last time she saw Evelyn, she left her daughter with someone she trusted before going to work.
She initially declined to name who that was. Also, her reasoning as to why she never reported her own child missing was perplexing.
"Well the reason I didn't report it or anything was I knew the person who had her, and I didn't want them to run away with her," Boswell later told WCYB. "In a way I knew that as soon as anything went down this person was going to disappear and they have. They won't answer phone calls. They just kinda disappeared."
As for who "they" were, it soon seemed clear when authorities arrested Megan's mother, Angela, and her mother's boyfriend, William McCloud.
On February 25, exactly one week after Evelyn was reported missing, Megan Boswell was also arrested.
By then, the teen mother had spent days giving conflicting stories to police, as well as various news outlets, which included a claim to WJHL that she was going to take a polygraph test but was told she couldn't because she was pregnant. Sullivan County police later confirmed that this was untrue -- the department does not administer polygraph tests, nor did they schedule one with Megan Boswell. In addition, WJHL reported that jail records show she is not pregnant.
Megan Boswell was ultimately arrested for reporting false information in a missing persons case, and is being held at a Sullivan County jail.
Megan Boswell has insisted that if any of the information she gave was misleading, it was only in an effort to protect both her mom and her daughter.
"Well, she's my mom," Megan Boswell told WJHL before her arrest. "I wanted to trust her ... well, I called her and was just like, 'Oh, she's safe like, you know, that kinda thing, and then she started threatening me, which like I said, I'm not gonna get into everything she threatened me with ...
"I was trying to protect my mom, maybe in hopes, ‘Oh well, she just tell them were Evelyn was,’ but obviously she’s not going to,” she said.
Until Friday, detectives were actually hopeful that they'd find the toddler alive.
After Friday's discovery, mourners began to plan a memorial for the child in Tennessee.
"Heartbreaking ... just to even talk about it," Shannon Cella shared through tears while speaking with the Knoxville News Sentinal. "She had her whole life in front of her, and I think it's really messed up what they did to her."
Cella added that although this story's ending was not the one her friends and family were praying for, it does offer some closure after an agonizing couple of months.
"I really hope justice for Evelyn really happens," she said. "Whoever did this to her should really pay for it."
