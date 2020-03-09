Police Believe They Found Remains of Missing Toddler on Family Member's Property

As for who "they" were, it soon seemed clear when authorities arrested Megan's mother, Angela, and her mother's boyfriend, William McCloud.

Eventually, Megan admitted to police that she hadn't left Evelyn with a babysitter as she first led them to believe -- it was her mother, Angela, who was watching the toddler as Megan headed off to work. But according to this revised version of events, her mother allegedly started to threaten Megan, before taking off with her boyfriend and Evelyn.



Angela Boswell, 42, and McCloud, 33, both Tennessee residents, were arrested while driving a silver BMW that had been reported stolen, CNN reported. Both are being held in Wilkes County Jail, and have been charged with theft over $2,500. In addition, Angela Boswell is being held on a violation of probation warrant for theft.

However, if authorities hoped that Evelyn would be found alive when they tracked down Angela Boswell and McCloud, they were sadly mistaken. At the time, there were reportedly no signs that Evelyn was with the couple, and a subsequent search of a pond near the home where Angela Boswell lived proved inconclusive.