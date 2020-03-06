Grandma Says Toddler Was 'Basically Murdered' After Being Found Dead at Babysitter's House

Michigan State Police have ruled the mysterious death of a Montcalm County toddler a homicide this week, in a senseless and shocking case that has left the community stunned. The body of 2-year-old Vayda Vasquez was found bloody and unresponsive Monday morning at the home of a trusted caretaker.
First responders arrived Monday at a house on West Stanton Road after several calls were made about 5:30 a.m.
Rose has been caring for her granddaughter since she was 5 months old.
The grandmother was approved for guardianship of Vayda in April 2019, and explained to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services investigators that she did so because the toddler's parents struggled with substance abuse.
Fox 17 reported that Vayda's mother is serving time in prison and her father has parental visitation rights at Rose's discretion.
Sadly, Rose told the news station that she actually found out about her granddaughter's death from a friend.
"One of my friends had drove by her house and called me and said, 'Something isn't right. There are a bunch of cops, you better get over there,'" Rose recalled. "So [in] five minutes I was there, and that's when I was informed Vayda was unresponsive, and [first responders] were unsuccessful in bringing her back."
Vayda's father, Christopher Sanchez, was understandably devastated when he learned about his daughter's death Monday.
Sanchez told WZZM that he hoped "whoever did this and whoever is tied into this gets what they deserve. She was an angel. I should never have to bury my daughter."
Michigan State Police have yet to reveal any details about what happened during the incident, but it seems that Rose has her theories. She told MLive this week that she believes her granddaughter was “basically murdered."
No arrests have been made at this time, and police have not identified Vayda's babysitter as a suspect in her death.
Speaking with Fox 17, Rose said she is heartbroken over losing the little girl who called her "Mom."
"I see her face every time I close my eyes," Rose shared. "I can’t sleep. I just sit and hold her toys."
A GoFundMe account has been created to help pay for Vayda's funeral.
"Our precious little Vayda Kay was taken from us way too soon and can’t afford to put her to peace," the page read. "Anything would greatly help."
To date, the page has raised $735 toward a $5,000 goal.
