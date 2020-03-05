Student Who Allegedly Left Secret Newborn To Die in a Tote Bag Is Charged 12 Years Later

The baby's death was especially shocking considering that South Carolina has a safe haven law.

It's known as Daniel’s Law, named in honor of a baby boy who was buried in a landfill as an infant and miraculously survived, and it was put in place in 2000. The law grants immunity to anyone who safely surrenders an infant up to 2 months (or 60 days) old, according to South Carolina's Department of Social Service.

"Daniel’s Law was enacted to prevent these kinds of dangerous and often fatal abandonments," a the DSS website read. Instead of abandoning the child in a dangerous situation or leaving the baby for dead, parents "can give their child a chance at a happy, healthy life with a loving family," it continued.

Designated safe havens include hospitals, fire departments, law enforcement agencies, or staffed places of worship. In response, workers at safe haven locations will contact the Department of Social Services, which will place the babies in foster homes.