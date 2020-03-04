Parents & Grandmother Charged After 6-Year-Old Dies From Being Locked in a Closet

Police in Arizona arrested a mother, father, and grandmother this week, after learning the 6-year-old child who was found dead in their apartment on Monday had been locked in a closet for an extended period of time. Anthony Jose Archibeque-Martinez, 23, Elizabeth Archibeque-Martinez, 26, and Ann Marie Martinez, 50, are all being held at the Coconino County Jail and have been charged with one count each of first-degree felony homicide and two counts each of child abuse, in what officials at the Flagstaff Police Department are describing as a horrific abuse case.
Authorities rushed to the home in Flagstaff on Monday following a call about a boy who was found unresponsive.
Their efforts to revive the 6-year-old proved unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
While there were no obvious signs of trauma to the child's body, police immediately noticed that the boy appeared malnourished, as did another 7-year-old boy in the home.
During an interview with the child's parents and grandmother, it soon became clear the death might not have been an accident.
Police say the relatives admitted that the unnamed 6-year-old had been locked inside a closet for several hours before being found unresponsive -- something that didn't seem to be an isolated occurrence. In fact, they reportedly admitted that the children were often punished this way for "stealing food" from the kitchen, and were rarely let outside of the home.
Both children were allegedly so malnourished they looked far younger than their ages, signaling to police the abuse may have persisted for some time.
According to ABC 15, the boy's parents and grandmother admitted that the boys were often denied food during the day, and were kept in a bedroom closet because otherwise, they would sneak out at night to get food.
At the time of the boy's death, police believe he had been locked in the closet for close to a month.
While the child's parents seem to be behind the alleged torture, the grandmother reportedly told police she was aware it was occurring, and did nothing.
Following their arrests, the Arizona Department of Child Safety took custody of of the 7-year-old boy, as well as two other siblings in the home, ages 2 and 4.
Flagstaff police shared that the 4-year-old child, a girl, was for some reason the only one allowed outside of the apartment, and was enrolled in school. However the two boys are said to have not been currently attending school at all.
Neighbors who heard the news were stunned and horrified on Monday after learning what the boy had allegedly endured.
"It's an evil act to be a parent and do something like that," one unnamed man told NBC News.
"Probably the saddest thing we've ever had to deal with," another neighbor added.
On Tuesday, members of the community gathered near the apartment complex where the boy lived, leaving stuffed animals and lighting prayer candles in his memory.
"We wanted to show our respect," one woman told the outlet. "To show that he's still remembered."
"For something like this to just come out of the blue is extremely troubling," a spokesperson for Flagstaff Police Department told NBC.
DCS did tell the outlet that it received a report about the same family in 2013, alleging possible abuse of the now-7-year-old child. The allegations couldn't be substantiated at the time, but the family did complete in-home services and the case was eventually closed.
As for now, it is not yet known when the Archibeque-Martinez's, or Ann Marie Martinez, are expected to appear before a court next, but the children are at least in the safe care of child protective services.
