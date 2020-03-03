Mom's 'Unique' Birth Photo Is a Reminder About Empowering Yourself in the Delivery Room

Kalyn Noland Photography
blogger
Genny Glassman
Trending

Kalyn Noland Photography
Kalyn Noland Photography

Giving birth IRL is rarely how it seems in the movies. The reality is, childbirth can be a long, grueling, and exhausting experience, as beautiful and miraculous as it is. Photographer Kayln Noland knows this all too well. She's photographed countless births over the years, and was recently there the moment Cheyenne Munoz gave birth to her rainbow baby in a Fort Campbell, Kentucky, hospital. One of the photos taken that day is going viral, for capturing the behind-the-scenes moment Munoz pushed with all her might to bring her baby earthside -- in a position we don't often see.

  • Munoz gave birth to a healthy baby boy on November 8, 2019.

    Kalyn Noland Photography
    Kalyn Noland Photography

    A candid photo taken by Noland, who owns Kalyn Noland Photography in Clarksville, Tennessee, might seem like a typical birth photo at first glance, but it actually is a powerful reminder of what's possible when moms are encouraged to take control in the delivery room.

    "Pushing... Did you know that you DON'T have to push with your legs in the stirrups?" Noland wrote on a February 11 post on Instagram to encourages other mamas to feel empowered. 

    Noland spoke with CafeMom and tells us that before the photos were snapped, Munoz had been in labor for 26 hours at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital. By then, she had tried many different positions to try to encourage her son out. But so far, no luck. 

    "When it came time to push, I helped advocate for her by encouraging her to push however she felt more power," Noland says. 

    As it turned out, the perfect position for Munoz was pushing while laying flat on her back -- something Noland says typically "actually makes giving birth harder." Instead of having both legs in stirrups, as we so often see in the movies, she had just one leg up in the air.

    • Advertisement

  • In the end, it was the birthing position that felt best for Munoz, and that's all that mattered.

    Kalyn Noland Photography
    Kalyn Noland Photography

    A nurse soon came in to grab the other leg and help the mom as she began to push. Before she knew it, her little guy finally arrived.

    Noland tells CafeMom that giving birth in the position Munoz did isn't very common, because hospitals have a standard setup for when it comes time to push: "on your back, legs in stirrups, and pushing on command," she explains. 

    But that's slowly starting to change.

    "I truly believe they are trying to make improvements as education comes out and because people are speaking up," Noland says. 

    But even still, Munoz's delivery was unique.

  • The photographer says that she hopes the photo inspires other parents to make their own rules.

    Kalyn Noland Photography
    Kalyn Noland Photography

    "I chose to photograph that moment in the hopes of bringing awareness [to the fact] that you don't have to push on your back. You don't have to have someone tell you how long to push for either!" Noland says.

    It's a lesson she hopes both moms and dads can learn, adding that it will help normalize the birthing process and "break down what society says it has to be."

  • Noland says that so far, the positive reaction to her photo has been humbling.

    Kalyn Noland Photography
    Kalyn Noland Photography

    She admits that she was nervous to speak about her work publicly, and even found the sudden media attention a little overwhelming at first.

    "I called my best friend who has helped me battle my anxieties about putting myself out there, and we celebrated it," she explains. 

    Ultimately, her photo has become an incredible conversation starter about advocating for yourself in the delivery room -- just like she wanted.

    "I am honored, but oh so humbled!" she tells CafeMom.

  • Noland also shares that it feels like an honor to talk about her passion.

    Kalyn Noland Photography
    Kalyn Noland Photography

    "It is a calling to do this, to bring awareness and help empower," she says. 

    Hopefully, her photo will continue to change minds.

    "With curiosity comes knowledge," she says. "With knowledge comes empowered families."

birth stories

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement