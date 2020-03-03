Mom's 'Unique' Birth Photo Is a Reminder About Empowering Yourself in the Delivery Room

A candid photo taken by Noland, who owns Kalyn Noland Photography in Clarksville, Tennessee, might seem like a typical birth photo at first glance, but it actually is a powerful reminder of what's possible when moms are encouraged to take control in the delivery room.

"Pushing... Did you know that you DON'T have to push with your legs in the stirrups?" Noland wrote on a February 11 post on Instagram to encourages other mamas to feel empowered.

Noland spoke with CafeMom and tells us that before the photos were snapped, Munoz had been in labor for 26 hours at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital. By then, she had tried many different positions to try to encourage her son out. But so far, no luck.

"When it came time to push, I helped advocate for her by encouraging her to push however she felt more power," Noland says.

As it turned out, the perfect position for Munoz was pushing while laying flat on her back -- something Noland says typically "actually makes giving birth harder." Instead of having both legs in stirrups, as we so often see in the movies, she had just one leg up in the air.