Mom's 'Unique' Birth Photo Is a Reminder About Empowering Yourself in the Delivery Room

Kalyn Noland Photography
Giving birth IRL is rarely how it seems in the movies. The reality is, childbirth can be a long, grueling, and exhausting experience, as beautiful and miraculous as it is. Photographer Kayln Noland knows this all too well. She's photographed countless births over the years, and was recently there the moment Cheyenne Munoz gave birth to her rainbow baby in a Fort Campbell, Kentucky, hospital. One of the photos taken that day is going viral, for capturing the behind-the-scenes moment Munoz pushed with all her might to bring her baby earthside -- in a position we don't often see.
Munoz gave birth to a healthy baby boy on November 8, 2019.
In the end, it was the birthing position that felt best for Munoz, and that's all that mattered.
The photographer says that she hopes the photo inspires other parents to make their own rules.
Noland says that so far, the positive reaction to her photo has been humbling.
Noland also shares that it feels like an honor to talk about her passion.
