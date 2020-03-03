Dad Shares Unthinkable Guilt After Stepmom Is Charged With Missing Boy’s Murder

It was Letecia who first reported her stepson missing January 27.

At the time, she told police that she last saw the boy leaving home in the afternoon to visit a friend. But just one week later, surveillance footage taken from a neighbor's home seemed to prove otherwise.

According to the neighbor, Roderrick Drayton, the video appears to show Letecia getting into a red pickup truck parked in the driveway of the Stauch home. Moments later, Gannon walks toward it slowly before climbing in.

"I caught Gannon getting into her vehicle at 10:13 Monday morning," Drayton shared with ABC News.

When the truck returned around 2:19 p.m., Gannon was nowhere to be seen -- and never appears on the video after that.